WWE acknowledges former AEW champion's gimmick during RAW

A former AEW TNT Champion's previous gimmick was acknowledged by WWE just a week after his return to the company on RAW last night. It seems like the same gimmick that the star used in Tony Khan's promotion.
Rusev (FKA Miro) made his blockbuster return to the Stamford-based promotion on RAW after WrestleMania 41, just two months after he departed from Tony Khan's company. Upon his return, he surprisingly attacked the Alpha Academy and established himself as a heel.
Last night on RAW, Rusev appeared in a vignette, during which he recalled his memorable start in WWE over a decade ago and how he lost himself afterwards. The former United States Champion also stated how he redeemed himself, a possible reference to his 'Redeemer' gimmick in All Elite Wrestling.
Later, WWE's X handle acknowledged The Bulgarian Brute's All Elite gimmick, 'The Redeemer,' by mentioning that "RUSEV is here to REDEEM!"
Fans in the replies also pointed out how Rusev's current gimmick seemed similar to that of his character in All Elite Wrestling.
WWE Hall of Famer on former AEW star returning to WWE
WWE Hall of Famer Teddy Long seems hopeful that the Triple H-led creative team will treat former AEW star Rusev right this time.
Speaking exclusively on Sportskeeda WrestleBinge's The Wrestling Time Machine, the former SmackDown General Manager said he always liked Rusev as a heel.
"Well, yeah, I like him [Rusev]. I've always liked him. He was always a good heel to me. He's certainly done his job. So hopefully this time, you know, things will be better for him, and they can really use him like he's supposed to be used," Teddy Long said.
Only time will tell what the Triple H-led creative team has in store for The Redeemer in the coming weeks on Monday Night RAW.