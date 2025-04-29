  • home icon
  • AEW
  • Rusev WWE
  • WWE acknowledges former AEW champion's gimmick during RAW

WWE acknowledges former AEW champion's gimmick during RAW

By Gaurav Singh
Modified Apr 29, 2025 10:02 GMT
AEW WWE
Triple H is WWE's Chief Content Officer. [Images from ex-AEW champ's X & WWE.com; logo via AllEliteWrestling.com]

A former AEW TNT Champion's previous gimmick was acknowledged by WWE just a week after his return to the company on RAW last night. It seems like the same gimmick that the star used in Tony Khan's promotion.

Ad

Rusev (FKA Miro) made his blockbuster return to the Stamford-based promotion on RAW after WrestleMania 41, just two months after he departed from Tony Khan's company. Upon his return, he surprisingly attacked the Alpha Academy and established himself as a heel.

Last night on RAW, Rusev appeared in a vignette, during which he recalled his memorable start in WWE over a decade ago and how he lost himself afterwards. The former United States Champion also stated how he redeemed himself, a possible reference to his 'Redeemer' gimmick in All Elite Wrestling.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Later, WWE's X handle acknowledged The Bulgarian Brute's All Elite gimmick, 'The Redeemer,' by mentioning that "RUSEV is here to REDEEM!"

Alberto Del Rio returning to WWE?

Ad

Fans in the replies also pointed out how Rusev's current gimmick seemed similar to that of his character in All Elite Wrestling.

WWE Hall of Famer on former AEW star returning to WWE

WWE Hall of Famer Teddy Long seems hopeful that the Triple H-led creative team will treat former AEW star Rusev right this time.

Speaking exclusively on Sportskeeda WrestleBinge's The Wrestling Time Machine, the former SmackDown General Manager said he always liked Rusev as a heel.

Ad
"Well, yeah, I like him [Rusev]. I've always liked him. He was always a good heel to me. He's certainly done his job. So hopefully this time, you know, things will be better for him, and they can really use him like he's supposed to be used," Teddy Long said.

youtube-cover

Only time will tell what the Triple H-led creative team has in store for The Redeemer in the coming weeks on Monday Night RAW.

About the author
Gaurav Singh

Gaurav Singh

Twitter icon

Gaurav has been an AEW and WWE writer for Sportskeeda Wrestling since July 2023. A Master's degree in Journalism and Mass Communication enabled him to take up writing for Pro Wrestling professionally, and his articles have raked in more than 2 million reads till date. Before Sportskeeda, he had internships as a WWE writer at FirstSportz and SportsManor.

Gaurav's journey as a wrestling enthusiast began at the 2008 WWE No Way Out, where he witnessed The Undertaker's triumphant win in the Elimination Chamber match. His favorite wrestler is CM Punk because of his sensible promos and having a great wrestling mind.

While writing, Gaurav aims to be a credible reporter and provide accurate information to readers without any biases.

Apart from writing, Gaurav loves to play story-based games, read non-fiction books, and listen to music when he needs relaxation.

Know More

Quick Links
Edited by Yash Mittal
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications