Teddy Long is very happy with former AEW star shocking return on RAW after WWE WrestleMania (Exclusive)

A former AEW star made their WWE return this week on RAW after WrestleMania. The person in question is none other than Rusev. The Bulgarian Brute was released from the global juggernaut in April 2020. After a brief stint in All Elite Wrestling, the former United States Champion showed up on the red brand this past Monday to make quick work of the Alpha Academy.
During a recent episode of The Wrestling Time Machine on Sportskeeda WrestleBinge, host Mac Davis asked former SmackDown General Manager Teddy Long to share his thoughts on Rusev's return to WWE.
The WWE Hall of Famer noted that the former Miro has also been a good heel and was hopeful that the company would book him right this time around.
"Well, yeah, I like him [Rusev]. I've always liked him. He was always a good heel, to me. He's certainly done his job. So hopefully this time you know things will be better for him and they can really use him like he's supposed to be used." [From 11:43 onwards]
WWE seems to have booked Rusev as a tweener, given that The New Day, comprising Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston, chose to avoid the former United States Champion as soon as he appeared on the show.
Rusev's wife Lana reacted to her husband's return on the RAW after WrestleMania with a two-word message. As of this writing, there is no report on whether the real-life CJ Perry will join her husband on their weekly programming.
Fans will have to wait to see how Triple H books his former NXT protege on the red brand.
