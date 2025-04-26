Teddy Long is very happy with former AEW star shocking return on RAW after WWE WrestleMania (Exclusive)

A former AEW star made their WWE return this week on RAW after WrestleMania. The person in question is none other than Rusev. The Bulgarian Brute was released from the global juggernaut in April 2020. After a brief stint in All Elite Wrestling, the former United States Champion showed up on the red brand this past Monday to make quick work of the Alpha Academy.

Ad

During a recent episode of The Wrestling Time Machine on Sportskeeda WrestleBinge, host Mac Davis asked former SmackDown General Manager Teddy Long to share his thoughts on Rusev's return to WWE.

The WWE Hall of Famer noted that the former Miro has also been a good heel and was hopeful that the company would book him right this time around.

"Well, yeah, I like him [Rusev]. I've always liked him. He was always a good heel, to me. He's certainly done his job. So hopefully this time you know things will be better for him and they can really use him like he's supposed to be used." [From 11:43 onwards]

Ad

Trending

Ad

WWE seems to have booked Rusev as a tweener, given that The New Day, comprising Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston, chose to avoid the former United States Champion as soon as he appeared on the show.

Rusev's wife Lana reacted to her husband's return on the RAW after WrestleMania with a two-word message. As of this writing, there is no report on whether the real-life CJ Perry will join her husband on their weekly programming.

Ad

Fans will have to wait to see how Triple H books his former NXT protege on the red brand.

Please credit Sportskeeda and embed the YouTube video if you use the above quote.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Manik Aftab Manik Aftab writes Exclusive articles for Sportskeeda Wrestling’s WWE division. A BA (Hons) in English Literature helped him improve his writing skills before starting his career as a pro wrestling writer.



Before joining Sportskeeda, Aftab worked for Ringside News and The Sportster, where his wrestling articles and feature pieces consistently ranked on the first page of Google SERPs.



He prioritizes accuracy, relevance, and ethics in his reporting by conducting thorough research, verifying sources, and adhering to professional journalistic standards.



While Aftab’s favorite wrestler in AEW is Hangman Adam Page, he doesn’t have a favorite in WWE yet. However, he considers Stone Cold Steve Austin to be the greatest professional wrestler of all time. His earliest memory of watching pro wrestling was when The Rock faced The New Age Outlaws in a handicap match, but it was the John Cena vs. Edge match from Unforgiven 2006 that got him hooked. If given the chance to manage a star from the Attitude Era, he would choose The British Bulldog, as he believes Davey Boy Smith was a terrific worker and could've benefitted from having a mouthpiece for his lack of mic skills.



When not watching pro wrestling, Aftab enjoys reading science fiction and watching anime. Know More