Lana breaks silence on Rusev's WWE return with a two-word message

Rusev returned on the RAW after WrestleMania 41, marking his first appearance for the company in five long years. His wife Lana, aka CJ Perry, broke her silence with a two-word message.

On the RAW after WrestleMania, the man formerly known as Miro made a massive return and took out The Alpha Academy's Otis and Akira Tozawa. While he was initially presented as a heel, The New Day wanted nothing to do with him, so there might just be a bit of a fine line where he's a "tweener" (neither a good guy nor a villain).

Either way, Lana broke her silence with two words, saying "Machka crush."

It's unclear at this time whether she will return to WWE with Rusev as well. One thing is for sure—he is happy to be back where he belongs. He had a decent stint in AEW, but one that was marked by creative frustrations.

Ultimately, he didn't even wrestle nearly as much as he should have in five years. But that looks to change now that he is back in WWE. What the company has in store for him is yet to be seen.

He's going to be crushing superstars left, right, and center.

