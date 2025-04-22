  • home icon
  • Lana breaks silence on Rusev's WWE return with a two-word message

Lana breaks silence on Rusev's WWE return with a two-word message

By Rohit Nath
Modified Apr 22, 2025 02:18 GMT
(Picture Courtesy: @thecjperry on Instagram and Netflix)
(Picture Courtesy: @thecjperry on Instagram and RAW on Netflix)

Rusev returned on the RAW after WrestleMania 41, marking his first appearance for the company in five long years. His wife Lana, aka CJ Perry, broke her silence with a two-word message.

On the RAW after WrestleMania, the man formerly known as Miro made a massive return and took out The Alpha Academy's Otis and Akira Tozawa. While he was initially presented as a heel, The New Day wanted nothing to do with him, so there might just be a bit of a fine line where he's a "tweener" (neither a good guy nor a villain).

Either way, Lana broke her silence with two words, saying "Machka crush."

It's unclear at this time whether she will return to WWE with Rusev as well. One thing is for sure—he is happy to be back where he belongs. He had a decent stint in AEW, but one that was marked by creative frustrations.

Ultimately, he didn't even wrestle nearly as much as he should have in five years. But that looks to change now that he is back in WWE. What the company has in store for him is yet to be seen.

He's going to be crushing superstars left, right, and center.

Rohit Nath

Rohit Nath is a content writer from Bangalore, India. A former full-time employee of Sportskeeda, Rohit was a part of building Sportskeeda's WWE section in its rapid growth. His work has been featured in both Sportskeeda and Wrestlezone.

Some of the big names interviewed by Rohit are AJ Styles, Jinder Mahal, Jimmy Uso and Sasha Banks. Some of his popular weekly features include RAW Preview, "X things Subtly told us" and "Wrestling rumors we hope are true and those we hope aren't".

Edited by Rohit Nath
