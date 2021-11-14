×
WWE and AEW stars react to Hangman Adam Page's win at Full Gear

Hangman Adam Page is the new AEW world champion
Uday Maggon
SENIOR ANALYST
Modified Nov 14, 2021 11:09 AM IST
Twitter couldn't hold itself after Hangman Adam Page finally lifted the AEW World Championship by defeating Kenny Omega in a brilliant main event to cap off Full Gear.

Multiple WWE and AEW stars reacted to the match on Twitter.

#ANDNEW! Hangman @theAdamPage is the new #AEW World Champion! #AEWFullGear https://t.co/zVmjUvYXVD

WWE Star Cedric Alexander was quick to let the new champion know that he was proud of Adam Page.

Very proud of you man @theAdamPage

Cedric Alexander's wife, AEW star Big Swole, joined in the celebrations as well.

OMGOSH OMGOSH OMGOSH!!! He did it!! 🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾 Congratulations @theAdamPage! Much love my dude! #CowboyShit #AEWFullGear #AndNEWWW 🏆🐴🏆 @AEW

WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley's daughter, Noelle Foley, congratulated the Millenial Cowboy.

NOW THAT’S SOME COWBOY SHIT!!! 🤠🤠🤠Huge congrats to @theAdamPage 🐎🐴🐎 #AEWFullGear

Hangman Adam Page's longtime friends, The Dark Order, were understandably overjoyed at their friend's victory.

Hangman fucking did it! He is your new @AEW World Champion!!! #AEWFullGear
My friend is the World Champion twitter.com/aew/status/145…

Former WCW star Blue Meanie, who made a recent appearance in AEW, showed his appreciation for the new face of All Elite Wrestling.

Cowboy CHIP!! CONGRATS @theAdamPage!!#AEW #AEWFullGear #FullGear

AEW fans rejoiced over Hangman Adam Page's wn

People invested in the Cowboy's story and character over the last two years got a much-deserved payoff. Fans were over the moon with the result and made their feelings quite clear on Twitter.

Remember when folks thought AEW would throw away their long term Kenny Omega-Hangman Page story in order to put the belt on CM Punk/Danielson?I would’ve thought by now AEW has built up the goodwill where you can trust them. They’ve clearly proved that you SHOULD.#AEWFullGear https://t.co/5zs16TAVgL
November 13th will now officially be known as Hangman Day.One of the most satisfying wrestling payoffs in recent memory. What a fucking moment. #AEWFullGear https://t.co/kJyzAdvbPN

Of course, certain fans called back to All Out when many people were skeptical about Adam Page ever winning the big title. The skepticism stemmed from big names like Bryan Danielson, Adam Cole, and CM Punk joining Tony Khan's company.

The doubts proved to be misfounded, as one fan pointed out emphatically.

Over the summer, we saw those dumb takes that Hangman was forgotten, being cast aside for all the shiny new toys, was gonna leave AEW at first chance (lol)....Hes finally the man. It all worked out.
The story of AEW so far is the story of the rise of Hangman Page. From the moment he lost the first title match against Jericho they’ve been building to this moment - the Hangman Page redemption arc. Their first true self-made superstar. The true proof of concept for AEW.

The lucky fans in attendance posted pictures of the historic title win.

You deserve it adam page congrats @theAdamPage #AEWFullGear https://t.co/Y3au4rYwWD
And the newwwww AEW World Champion @theAdamPage #cowboyshit https://t.co/fQMoJM9d5e

Hangman Adam Page will go down in history as the first homegrown AEW star to lift the world title, with Chris Jericho, Jon Moxley, and Kenny Omega as the previous titleholders.

The story had been told since the very first AEW show and is one of the longest-running stories in modern professional wrestling history. The payoff was worth the wait, and fans can now look forward to an excellent title reign from one of the most popular stars in AEW.

Can Dan Lambert wrestle? Find out what one of his own teammates thinks right here.

