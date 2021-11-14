WWE and AEW stars react to Hangman Adam Page's win at Full Gear

Twitter couldn't hold itself after Hangman Adam Page finally lifted the AEW World Championship by defeating Kenny Omega in a brilliant main event to cap off Full Gear.

Multiple WWE and AEW stars reacted to the match on Twitter.

WWE Star Cedric Alexander was quick to let the new champion know that he was proud of Adam Page.

Cedric Alexander's wife, AEW star Big Swole, joined in the celebrations as well.

WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley's daughter, Noelle Foley, congratulated the Millenial Cowboy.

Hangman Adam Page's longtime friends, The Dark Order, were understandably overjoyed at their friend's victory.

Former WCW star Blue Meanie, who made a recent appearance in AEW, showed his appreciation for the new face of All Elite Wrestling.

AEW fans rejoiced over Hangman Adam Page's wn

People invested in the Cowboy's story and character over the last two years got a much-deserved payoff. Fans were over the moon with the result and made their feelings quite clear on Twitter.

Honcho🎯 @P1AllElite



I would’ve thought by now AEW has built up the goodwill where you can trust them. They’ve clearly proved that you SHOULD.



#AEWFullGear Remember when folks thought AEW would throw away their long term Kenny Omega-Hangman Page story in order to put the belt on CM Punk/Danielson?I would’ve thought by now AEW has built up the goodwill where you can trust them. They’ve clearly proved that you SHOULD. Remember when folks thought AEW would throw away their long term Kenny Omega-Hangman Page story in order to put the belt on CM Punk/Danielson?I would’ve thought by now AEW has built up the goodwill where you can trust them. They’ve clearly proved that you SHOULD.#AEWFullGear https://t.co/5zs16TAVgL

EliteAEW®️ @EIiteAEW



One of the most satisfying wrestling payoffs in recent memory. What a fucking moment.



#AEWFullGear November 13th will now officially be known as Hangman Day.One of the most satisfying wrestling payoffs in recent memory. What a fucking moment. November 13th will now officially be known as Hangman Day.One of the most satisfying wrestling payoffs in recent memory. What a fucking moment. #AEWFullGear https://t.co/kJyzAdvbPN

Of course, certain fans called back to All Out when many people were skeptical about Adam Page ever winning the big title. The skepticism stemmed from big names like Bryan Danielson, Adam Cole, and CM Punk joining Tony Khan's company.

The doubts proved to be misfounded, as one fan pointed out emphatically.

Toru Yano Fan Account @ToruYanoFanAcct Over the summer, we saw those dumb takes that Hangman was forgotten, being cast aside for all the shiny new toys, was gonna leave AEW at first chance (lol)....



Hes finally the man. It all worked out. Over the summer, we saw those dumb takes that Hangman was forgotten, being cast aside for all the shiny new toys, was gonna leave AEW at first chance (lol)....Hes finally the man. It all worked out.

Garrett Kidney @garrettkidney The story of AEW so far is the story of the rise of Hangman Page. From the moment he lost the first title match against Jericho they’ve been building to this moment - the Hangman Page redemption arc.



Their first true self-made superstar. The true proof of concept for AEW. The story of AEW so far is the story of the rise of Hangman Page. From the moment he lost the first title match against Jericho they’ve been building to this moment - the Hangman Page redemption arc. Their first true self-made superstar. The true proof of concept for AEW.

The lucky fans in attendance posted pictures of the historic title win.

Hangman Adam Page will go down in history as the first homegrown AEW star to lift the world title, with Chris Jericho, Jon Moxley, and Kenny Omega as the previous titleholders.

The story had been told since the very first AEW show and is one of the longest-running stories in modern professional wrestling history. The payoff was worth the wait, and fans can now look forward to an excellent title reign from one of the most popular stars in AEW.

