WWE and AEW veteran Jim Ross sends one-word message to Linda McMahon following major announcement

Jim Ross sent out a one-word message to Linda McMahon following a big announcement. This was a big one from the former WWE star.

Linda, who has been away from the wrestling spotlight, has been active in the political sphere. Historically a Republican, McMahon served as the 25th administrator of small businesses from 2017 to 2019.

After Donald Trump assumed the presidency after his historic win in November 2024, he nominated Linda McMahon to become the secretary of education. She had her senate hearing yesterday, accompanied by Triple H, Stephanie, and Shane McMahon.

After her Senate hearing, Linda took to X/Twitter to post a thank-you message to all her followers, and Jim Ross sent her a one-word response.

“Congrats !!!! 🤠” he wrote.

It is great to see that JR still has a good relationship with his former colleagues from WWE and looks to be hoping that McMahon gets confirmed as secretary of education.

Jim Ross reveals thoughtful gesture from former WWE boss Vince McMahon

Vince McMahon was a legendary figure in WWE history and had many great memories. However, things went sour as various allegations came up against him, and he had to leave the company under a shroud of controversy.

AEW commentator Jim Ross spoke about the generosity of his former boss as he recollected the time he got a lucrative contract. He was speaking on his Grilling JR podcast when he said:

“Ten years is a long time, and for us in the wrestling business, as volatile as it is, I made it work, and it's kind of ironic and it's an oxymoron because I came and went too many times, but I started with a 10-year deal and that meant a lot to me. It gave me some security in a business where security is not oftentimes found. But it was unusual.”

Jim Ross has been under the weather when it comes to health issues over the last year. He will be hoping that he can be able to put his issues past him and get back to work soon.

