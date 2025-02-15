  • home icon
  • AEW
  • Linda McMahon
  • WWE and AEW veteran Jim Ross sends one-word message to Linda McMahon following major announcement

WWE and AEW veteran Jim Ross sends one-word message to Linda McMahon following major announcement

By Sujay
Modified Feb 15, 2025 01:22 GMT
Jim Ross (left) and Linda McMahon (right). (Image credits: wwe.com &amp; WWE YouTube channel)
Jim Ross (left) and Linda McMahon (right). (Image credits: wwe.com & WWE YouTube channel)

Jim Ross sent out a one-word message to Linda McMahon following a big announcement. This was a big one from the former WWE star.

Ad

Linda, who has been away from the wrestling spotlight, has been active in the political sphere. Historically a Republican, McMahon served as the 25th administrator of small businesses from 2017 to 2019.

After Donald Trump assumed the presidency after his historic win in November 2024, he nominated Linda McMahon to become the secretary of education. She had her senate hearing yesterday, accompanied by Triple H, Stephanie, and Shane McMahon.

After her Senate hearing, Linda took to X/Twitter to post a thank-you message to all her followers, and Jim Ross sent her a one-word response.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Hulk Hogan to manage WWE's top heel?

“Congrats !!!! 🤠” he wrote.
Ad

It is great to see that JR still has a good relationship with his former colleagues from WWE and looks to be hoping that McMahon gets confirmed as secretary of education.

Jim Ross reveals thoughtful gesture from former WWE boss Vince McMahon

Vince McMahon was a legendary figure in WWE history and had many great memories. However, things went sour as various allegations came up against him, and he had to leave the company under a shroud of controversy.

Ad

AEW commentator Jim Ross spoke about the generosity of his former boss as he recollected the time he got a lucrative contract. He was speaking on his Grilling JR podcast when he said:

“Ten years is a long time, and for us in the wrestling business, as volatile as it is, I made it work, and it's kind of ironic and it's an oxymoron because I came and went too many times, but I started with a 10-year deal and that meant a lot to me. It gave me some security in a business where security is not oftentimes found. But it was unusual.”

Jim Ross has been under the weather when it comes to health issues over the last year. He will be hoping that he can be able to put his issues past him and get back to work soon.

tagline-banner-image

Quick Links

Edited by Angana Roy
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी