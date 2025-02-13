AEW personality on Vince McMahon giving him "unusual" WWE contract

Vince McMahon had the final say on WWE's recruitment process during his four decades as the company's creative figurehead and owner. Jim Ross, one of McMahon's right-hand men in the 1990s and 2000s, recently reflected on his unique WWE contract.

While most WWE employees' deals expire in a handful of years, Ross' importance to the company was outlined with a 10-year contract. Paul Wight, aka Big Show, received a deal for the same amount of time when he joined WWE in 1999.

Ross discussed Big Show's WCW exit and WWE arrival on the latest episode of his Grilling JR podcast. Speaking to host Conrad Thompson, the current AEW commentator revealed he was grateful to Vince McMahon for having faith in him.

"It's unusual," Ross said. "It's certainly unusual. I myself had a 10-year deal at my heyday there in WWE thanks to Vince's generosity, paid me a lot of money, and I was very happy to get it. I was very appreciative to get that offer and sign that deal." [32:57 - 33:20]

Ross worked for WWE for a combined 23 years from 1993 to 2019. Although he is best known as a commentator, he also held an important behind-the-scenes role as a talent relations executive.

Vince McMahon's generosity "meant a lot" to Jim Ross

In the late 1990s and early 2000s, Jim Ross cemented his status as a WWE legend thanks to his popular commentary partnership with Jerry Lawler. The Oklahoma native's contributions to the company were recognized in 2007 with a Hall of Fame induction.

Given that some people in the wrestling industry have trouble keeping a job, Ross appreciated Vince McMahon's unexpected 10-year deal offer.

"Ten years is a long time, and for us in the wrestling business, as volatile as it is, I made it work, and it's kind of ironic and it's an oxymoron because I came and went too many times, but I started with a 10-year deal and that meant a lot to me. It gave me some security in a business where security is not oftentimes found. But it was unusual." [33:20 - 33:53]

On the same podcast episode, Ross reacted to WWE's latest roster cuts before disclosing details about a backstage issue the company had with Big Show.

