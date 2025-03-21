WWE alum reflects on first encounter with Mercedes Mone

A former WWE star has reflected on her first meeting with Mercedes Mone, and it's unlike anything you might have heard. Fans will undoubtedly be surprised by what transpired.

Indi Hartwell was a regular fixture on WWE NXT and also on the main roster. Despite her impressive performances, she was released from her contract on November 1, 2024. Recently, she faced TBS Champion Mercedes Mone at the HOG City of Dreamz event, though she was unable to secure a victory.

She has now released a video on her YouTube channel of her backstage meeting with Mercedes, where she shared the story of their first encounter in 2016. Sitting next to the AEW star, she said:

“I didn't ask you for a photo. You asked me for a photo and the photos were in your phone. We're at the gym and I saw you. I knew the wrestlers were going to be there. I was watching you, I guess. I saw you, and I was like, 'Oh my God, I have to say something to her.' Later on, I was like, 'I'm just going to go up to her.' I went up to you and was like, 'I'm such a big fan.' I was shaking and tearing up. 'You're the reason I started wrestling.' 'Oh my God, thank you.' I didn't ask you for a photo. Later on, we were both doing something in the mirror. I saw in the mirror, you were coming up to me. 'Oh my God. Oh my god.' She asked if we could take a photo. You tweeted it and the rest is history. Now, we wrestled, nine years later. Just follow your dreams.” [H/T Fightful]

Mercedes Mone is annoyed with the fans

Mercedes Mone plays a heel character in AEW, and she is someone who is generally booed by the fans.

On a recent episode of the Sackhoff show, the former WWE star pointed out how fans have been treating her because of her persona. She said:

“But at the same time, dealing with social media, people just legit think that I’m this character on TV. So sometimes it’s annoying whether fans can be aggressive with who they think that I am. But, I’d rather play a role of somebody else than, you know, playing Mercedes Varnado on a daily for these people.”

She hopes that the fans will lay off the attacks on her and view her work as entertainment.

