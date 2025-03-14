WWE alum speaks out on AEW's acquisition of former TNA Champion

A former WWE Superstar has sent a message after a new star signed with AEW recently. Mustafa Ali, one of the top cruiserweights WWE had, is currently on the TNA roster. He recently took a cheeky shot at Mike Bailey after the star made his surprise AEW debut.

The Speedball is a three-time TNA X-Division Champion and departed the promotion in late 2024. He was recently bought in as a wild card entry for the Dynasty International Championship Eliminator tournament. Bailey defeated Beast Mortos in the first round and will square off against three other stars in the upcoming edition of Dynamite.

Mustafa Ali wrestled Mike Bailey in TNA on the 2024 Slammiversary pay-per-view. Following the latter's AEW debut, the WWE Veteran shared a picture of himself hitting Speedball in the back.

"Very happy for ⁦@SpeedballBailey⁩. Always got your back, my friend," he wrote.

Former WWE star Mustafa Ali gives a valuable lesson

The current TNA star has stayed relevant after getting released from the global sports entertainment juggernaut. Despite all the hardship, Mustafa Ali opened up about how young wrestlers should function after a major drawback.

While speaking to Sportskeda's Kevin Kellam, Mustafa believed that during the 90 days of the non-compete clause, he laid out a proper blueprint of what his booking would look like in the future.

"My message to anyone out there is simply this: you have to bet on yourself. You have to. When I found out I was no longer working with WWE, there was immediate planning. Like what can I do in 90 days. How do I launch this thing? And I think I came away better than the position I was in before, right? I am a testament to like, the industry is vibrant, it is growing, there is money to be made, you just gotta hustle for it," he said.

It remains to be seen if Mustafa Ali ever steps foot into AEW in the future.

