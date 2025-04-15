"WWE always seemed to be the place she'd end up" - Fans in disbelief over latest report on AEW's Mariah May

Former AEW Women's World Champion Mariah May is one of the top stars in Tony Khan's promotion. However, recent reports reveal that she might be joining WWE soon, which has led to interesting reactions from fans.

In 2023, Mariah May inked a deal with AEW and aligned herself with Timeless Toni Storm after her debut. The Glamour won the women's Owen Hart Foundation tournament last year and turned heel on Toni Storm after her victory. Mariah went on to defeat Storm for the AEW Women's World Championship at All In 2023. She had a decent run with the title till losing it back to Toni Storm at Grand Slam Australia.

During the recent edition of the Wrestling Observer Radio, it was reported that AEW management believes Mariah May is heading to WWE after her contract expires later this year. The Stamford-based promotion is aware of the situation, as The Glamour's dream is to be a part of WWE.

The fans had mixed reactions to the news. A fan pointed out how Mariah always wanted to be a part of WWE, whereas another fan claimed the rumors weren't real.

Meanwhile, other fans bashed Tony Khan for signing her to a two-year deal and predicted she is leaving the promotion by pointing out her disappearance from television programming.

"That’s most wrestlers dream is to go to WWE," a fan stated.

"Khan was dumb to only give her a 2 year deal," another fan tweeted.

"We all know what happens when Tony feels someone isn’t re-signing or just hasn’t signed a new deal yet months out. They are pulled from tv so in another month if there is no sign of her, that’s the confirmation of this story," another fan predicted.

AEW Women's World Champion Toni Storm heaps praise on Mariah May

Toni Storm and Mariah May were close friends until The Glamour's shocking betrayal last year. Before The Timeless One defeated Mariah May to regain the AEW Women's World Championship at Grand Slam Australia, she had some interesting words to say about her former best friend.

During a recent interview on Close-Up with Renee Paquette, Toni Storm acknowledged Mariah May was a champion that she always wanted to be but could not. Storm stated she's proud of The Glamour but claimed that she's not good enough.

"Yes, I admit it. She's a champion I've always wanted to be but never could be. And that's because she does not have a heart. My biggest downfall is that I have too much of a heart. Mariah, you sick b***h, I am proud of you. But she will soon realize, that is just not good enough." [3:47 - 4:08]

We will have to wait and see if the rivalry between Toni Storm and Mariah May gets reignited in the Jacksonville-based promotion.

