WWE Attitude Era veteran makes AEW debut

WWE's Attitude Era was one of the most exciting periods in the wrestling world that completely changed the product for the global juggernaut. Before tonight's AEW Dynamite New Year's Smash, a veteran from that era made his in-ring debut, bringing some nostalgia with him.

The star in question is Scott Taylor, formerly known as Scotty Too Hotty. The former tag team champion currently serves as an AEW producer, but stepped into their squared circle tonight.

He came out to the highly popular entrance music used during the time he tagged alongside Brian Christopher (fka Grand Master Sexay) and WWE Hall of Famer Rikishi as part of the Too Cool stable.

Scott competed alongside Billy Gunn and The Acclaimed to battle the team of Daddy Magic, The Gunns, and Cool Hand Angelo Parker. The old-school veteran displayed an excellent performance for the AEW fans, showing no signs of ring rust.

The closing moments saw Taylor hitting his signature move, The WORM, and claiming the three count for his team. Despite being featured as a dark match, the crowd seemed to be on their feet, taking a trip down memory lane to WWE's game-changing era with Scott Taylor's appearance.

