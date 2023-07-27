AEW close to an unexpected signing? Legend reportedly spotted at Dynamite 610 days after leaving WWE

The 199th episode of AEW Dynamite is in the books and has got a lot of people talking due to the significant storyline advancements during the show. Meanwhile, a new report has suggested that a WWE legend was present backstage during the taping.
The WWE name in question is Scotty 2 Hotty. He was released from his contract as a trainer on November 23, 2021, after requesting his exit from the Triple H-led promotion. He has since been active on the independent circuit. Scotty is a former two-time WWE Tag Team Champion, besides being a WWE Light Heavyweight Champion, making him a veteran of the sport.
Mike Johnson of PWInsider has reported that Scotty 2 Hotty was given a trial run as a producer and coach during this week's episode of Dynamite. All Elite Wrestling has not officially hired the WWE legend at the time of writing, but the report did add that Scotty will be present at AEW shows over the next few weeks as his trial continues.
Scotty 2 Hotty's first match after leaving WWE was against a former AEW star
Following his WWE release at the end of 2021, some fans wondered what was next for Scotty 2 Hotty, given that he hadn't been an active wrestler since 2016. But that didn't stop him from getting back in the ring, as his first match in six years ended up being against a now former All Elite Wrestling star.
On New Year's Day 2022, the former WWE Tag Team Champion locked horns with Joey Janela at GCW's Die for This pay-per-view. This bout marked Scotty's first official match since November 2016.
Joey Janela picked up the win on New Year's Day 2022, but since that match, Scotty has also been able to mix it up in the ring with other AEW stars, including Colt Cabana and Jay Lethal.
