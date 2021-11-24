The wrestling world reacts to Scotty 2 Hotty requesting his WWE release

Scotty 2 Hotty A.K.A. Scott Garland asked for his WWE release earlier today.

The 3-time champion worked as a trainer at the Performance Center but has now decided to step away from the role.

He took to Twitter to confirm the news and stated the reason as well. Scotty 2 Hotty said that he loved working with NXT talents over the last five years.

He also revealed that he didn't want to be a part of anything solely for the paycheck, which became a driving factor behind his decision to leave WWE.

Scotty 2 Hotty noted that coaching and producing NXT talents would be some of the biggest highlights of his career.

You can read his entire statement below:

Scotty 2 Hotty enjoyed two tag team title reigns and was once the Light Heavyweight Champion.

Sasha Banks, Damian Priest, and others react to Scotty 2 Hotty's WWE exit

Several big names from the wrestling industry responded to Scotty 2 Hotty's message with heartfelt tweets. They expressed gratitude for the lessons he imparted while working with them in WWE.

WWE SmackDown Superstar Sasha Banks thanked Scotty 2 Hotty for his work and hailed him as the best.

WWE United States Champion Damian Priest responded by saying that he cannot thank Scotty 2 Hotty enough for everything he has done.

Damian Priest @ArcherOfInfamy @TheScotty2Hotty Can't thank you enough man! You're all heart and I am forever grateful. Wish you the best @TheScotty2Hotty Can't thank you enough man! You're all heart and I am forever grateful. Wish you the best

NXT Superstar Johnny Gargano also thanked him on Twitter. WWE official Adam Peace sent his love to his friend after the news was made public.

WWE 24/7 champion Dana Brooke thanked Scotty 2 Hotty for his incredible insights. Corey Graves and Ricochet also thanked the popular backstage figure.

Corey Graves @WWEGraves @TheScotty2Hotty My man. Thank you, and good luck in whatever the future holds. @TheScotty2Hotty My man. Thank you, and good luck in whatever the future holds.

Former WWE Superstars Sunil Singh and Samir Singh said they loved working with Scotty 2 Hotty and hope to see him down the road.

The Bollywood Blondz #ButterChicken4Ever @BollywoodBoyz @TheScotty2Hotty Thank you for everything, Scotty. Loved working & learning from you every week while we were there. Much love. See you down the road. ❤️🙏🏽 @TheScotty2Hotty Thank you for everything, Scotty. Loved working & learning from you every week while we were there. Much love. See you down the road. ❤️🙏🏽

Scotty 2 Hotty spent half a decade working with some of the best talents in the black and gold brand and continues to show immense pride in the work he accomplished as a trainer.

