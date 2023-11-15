WWE believed to have secretly signed another former AEW name - Reports

Another former AEW talent has just been spotted at the WWE Performance Center and the belief was that he was signing a deal with the promotion. The star in question was Jay Malachi.

At a mere 19 years old, Malachi has already competed for various promotions such as CZW, West Pro Wrestling, and All Elite Wrestling. He made a total of three appearances on AEW Dark, with the most recent being back in February in a trios match against Jeff Jarrett and his crew.

According to PWInsider's Mike Johnson, Jay Malachi and other notable names were present for the recent tryout at the Performance Center, where they were offered contracts with NXT. These signings have not been officially announced by the Stamford-based promotion yet, so stay tuned for further updates.

About a month ago, Cassidy Haynes of Bodyslam.net reported that Malachi, alongside some other notable names, was offered a contract by WWE after their initial tryout.

Former WWE Superstar's son among those offered recent deals by the promotion

Aside from Jay Malachi's signing, another one of those who was offered a contract at the Performance Center was Brogan Finlay. His father David Finlay Jr., better known to the WWE Universe simply as "Fit Finlay," currently works as a trainer and assistant coach for the promotion.

Fit Finlay has around 15 years' worth of experience with the promotion, having had stints with both WCW and WWE. His first son David Finlay III has also taken the wrestling industry by storm, competing in notable promotions such as NJPW, ROH, Lucha Libre, IMPACT, and AEW.

The second son, Brogan previously competed for ACTION and for GCW, where during his farewell speech, was attacked by Jacob Fatu. He now looks to continue his father's legacy as a member of the WWE.

The Stamford-based promotion has brought in some great notable signings of late. NXT looks to have gotten two new great ones in Malachi and Finley. Malachi now joins Lexis King as one of the stars of the promotion with experience competing in AEW.

