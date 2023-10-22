Multiple former AEW talents offered deals with WWE - Reports

The talent trade has been heating up lately between WWE and AEW, with several stars making the jump between promotions, such as Jade Cargill's shocking departure from All Elite Wrestling and Adam Copeland's debut at the WrestleDream pay-per-view on October 1.

It seems that two more talents previously featured in AEW have been offered deals by the Stamford-based promotion after a successful tryout last month. The stars in question are Lucky Ali and Jay Malachi.

Ali and Malachi join Brogan Finlay as the most recent batch of recruits for WWE, according to Cassidy Haynes of Bodyslam.net. The three attended a tryout at the Performance Center in September and have now been offered contracts with the promotion. As of now, there is no confirmation that any of them have signed on just yet.

Lucky Ali and Jay Malachi have each had a handful of appearances in AEW. Ali has also performed in ROH, where he and Brady Pierce lost a tag team match against Iron Savages at the August 5, 2023, taping.

Jay Malachi last appeared for the Jacksonville-based promotion in February this year, when he, Jackson Drake, and Oliver Sawyer were defeated by Jay Lethal, Jeff Jarrett, and Satnam Singh on an episode of Dark.

Former NXT Superstar backstage at tonight's AEW Collision

WWE may have gotten its hands on Lucky Ali and Jay Malachi, but it seems that All Elite Wrestling might land a top free agent in former IMPACT World Champion Sami Callihan.

It was reported today by Bodyslam.net that Callihan is backstage ahead of tonight's episode of AEW Collision to discuss a potential deal involving both onscreen and backstage roles.

Callihan is good friends with Jon Moxley and is seen as a solid fit for the Jacksonville-based promotion by fans. It remains to be seen whether the former NXT star signs with the company amid interest from multiple promotions.

