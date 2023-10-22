Former WWE star reportedly spotted backstage at tonight's AEW Collision

AEW has managed to snag several former WWE Superstars, and might be on the verge of signing yet another.

According to a new report from Cassidy Haynes of Bodyslam.net, former NXT and IMPACT Wrestling star, Sami Callihan has been spotted backstage ahead of tonight's AEW Collision in Memphis.

Callihan finished his stint with IMPACT on October 1st, thereby becoming one of the top free agents in the wrestling industry currently. Speculation ran wild after Karrion Kross sent out a cryptic invite to the 36-year-old on social media. Callihan later posted a photo of himself with his good friend, former AEW World Champion Jon Moxley.

According to the report by Bodyslam, Callihan is backstage at this week's Collision to discuss a potential deal with the company, which may include both on-screen and backstage roles. The former IMPACT World Champion runs his own independent promotion, The Wrestling Revolver, which could now be included in All Elite Wrestling's ever-expanding list of interpromotional partnerships.

If Callihan signs with Tony Khan's promotion, he could possibly reform his old stable, The Switchblade Conspiracy, with Jon Moxley. However, with Moxley firmly entrenched in The Blackpool Combat Club, it would be quite a task to pull off without tampering with the landscape of the promotion.

