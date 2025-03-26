WWE champion attacks Ricky Saints; Former AEW star simply smiles

Ricky Saints was attacked by a current champion tonight on NXT. Interestingly, a former AEW star watched him get attacked.

Ricky Saints had confrontations with both Ethan Page and Shawn Spears tonight. Ricky made his WWE debut a couple of weeks ago after a disappointing end to his AEW run. Since arriving in the Stamford-based promotion, the spotlight has been on him, which has not made Ethan Page happy. Hence, Ricky teamed with Je'Von Evans against Page and Wes Lee in his debut match.

Tonight on the black and silver brand, Ricky had another backstage confrontation with Ethan Page. He was also interviewed by Vic Joseph but was interrupted by Shawn Spears, which showed that the NXT North American Champion had his eyes on the developmental brand's latest signing.

Later on in the night, Ethan Page competed against Andre Chase while Saints was at ringside doing commentary. After Page emerged victorious, Saints stood up and approached the ring. Both men exchanged words, but Spears attacked Saints with his title from behind. Page simply stood in the ring with a big smile on his face, watching the actuon in the ring.

It will be interesting to see if Ricky Saints gets his revenge after tonight.

