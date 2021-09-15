"You're the man" - WWE Champion Big E reveals he's a big fan of AEW star

Big E capturing the WWE Championship on RAW was one of wrestling's best feel-good moments in recent memory. It delighted fans and stars throughout the wrestling world, as many people across the industry united to congratulate the New Day member for this accomplishment.

AEW star Powerhouse Will Hobbs, like many others, expressed his excitement for the new champion. As it turns out, Big E is also a huge fan of the Team Taz member.

Hobbs took to Twitter to congratulate the fan-favorite star after he cashed in his Money in the Bank contract on Bobby Lashley to win his first world championship in WWE.

PowerHouse HOBBS @TrueWillieHobbs Lets Go E Lets Go E

Big E responded by tweeting that he's a "massive fan" of Hobbs himself.

"You’re the man, bruh," wrote Big E. "You already know I’m a massive fan of you. You have all the tools."

Big E has been one of the most popular stars in WWE for a few years now. Clearly, he is universally respected and appreciated, as AEW and WWE fans got together to celebrate the former Intercontinental Champion's crowning moment.

Big E shared a heartful message with AEW star Stu Grayson after his title win

Likewise, Dark Order's Stu Grayson tweeted out a congratulations to Big E and referred to Mr. Brodie Lee's friendship with the new WWE Champion. Big E responded in a tweet and said that he couldn't stop thinking of the late great Jon Huber after the match.

"I couldn’t stop thinking about seeing and hugging him after the match," Big E tweeted. "What a tremendous man our friend was."

Ettore “Big E” Ewen @WWEBigE @stu_dos I couldn’t stop thinking about seeing and hugging him after the match. What a tremendous man our friend was. @stu_dos I couldn’t stop thinking about seeing and hugging him after the match. What a tremendous man our friend was.

Other AEW stars like Big Swole, Shawn Spears and Andrade El Idolo also expressed their joy in response to Big E's title win.

Also Read

Big E has been part of New Day for many years, and he has had multiple title reigns with the WWE Tag Team Championship and the Intercontinental Championship. But before Monday night, he had never won the company's top prize. The response he received from both AEW wrestlers, WWE stars and fans shows exactly how big the moment was.

What do you think about the exchange between Big E and Powerhouse Hobbs? Sound off below.

Watch amazing content on Sportskeeda Wrestling's YouTube channel here! Reviews, interviews & more.

Edited by Colin Tessier