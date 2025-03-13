WWE coach savagely trolls AEW during Dynamite

  • home icon
By Enzo Curabo
Modified Mar 13, 2025
AEW Dynamite is the weekly Wednesday show of the promotion [Photo: wwe.com and Triller TV's Official Livestream of AEW Dynamite]

A WWE personality has just made a bold claim regarding AEW even as he criticized two major names on the roster during Dynamite this week. He believed that they would thrive better if they would jump ship.

Bully Ray has often been outspoken about the Tony Khan-led promotion, and he has not held back in his criticism of the Jacksonvolle-based company.

Moments ago, on AEW Dynamite, MJF and 'Hangman' Adam Page bumped into each other backstage and spoke for the first time since their intense bout at Revolution. Both men continued to exchange words with one another, a sign that things were far from over.

On X/Twitter, Bully Ray commended the backstage segment. He then expressed how he wished that both men would head to WWE and learn how to do things the right way and be the stars that they could be.

"Really enjoyed the backstage w/ MJF and Hangman. Can't wait till, one day, both of them go to WWE, learn the correct way and become stars. ps… #BOAD at 10pm ET #AEWDynamite @BustedOpenRadio," the veteran wrote.

He previously commented on their match last week and has been outspoken about disliking some of the moves done during the match, as he claimed that it went against his wrestling beliefs. This could be what he wants them to change and something he believes WWE could fix.

