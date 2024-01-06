WWE contacted 34-year-old star before he signed with AEW

An AEW star recently revealed that the WWE contacted him before he signed a contract with the Tony Khan-led promotion.

The star in question is none other than All Ego Ethan Page. The former IMPACT Wrestling star signed with the Jacksonville-based promotion in 2021 and made his debut on March 7, 2021, at the Revolution PPV. He was a mystery entrant in the Face of the Revolution ladder match.

Speaking on The Bragman Breakdown podcast, Page revealed he was in talks with WWE before signing with All Elite Wrestling:

"It was a good conversation, it just wasn't the right timing at the time. I honestly had my eyes set on AEW at the time." [H/T: WrestlingINC]

AEW star Ethan Page recently recalled the scariest moment of his career

AEW star Ethan Page recently named his coffin match against Darby Allin at AEW Fyster Fest 2021 the scariest match of his career.

Page ended up losing the match after former TNT Champion Darby Allin dove on the top of the coffin to pick up the victory.

In an interview with Chris Van Vliet of Insight, Ethan Page stated:

"That coffin match was, I think it still is taking time off my career, that one was rough. It was easily the scariest moment of my career. So wild last night, I asked Matt Hardy, I was like, hey, what's the one thing that happened in your career that was easily the scariest moment? Like, what was that thing? And while he was thinking about it, someone was like, well, Page, what's yours? And I was like, oh, laying in the coffin [against Darby Allin]."

All Ego further revealed he was unaware when Darby was going to dive on him:

"The coffin is closed the lid shut. I have no clue what's happening. If I'm gonna get hit when I'm gonna get hit. I'm just [thinking] 'thank God the matches over that was extremely painful.' But also, I'm alone in this box, no one's talking to me. It's not like I have something in my ear. And then here comes this body crashing through this box and it's landing right on my knees and like I'm in the foetal position, which is not something you want to be in just to be cramped in the box. Anyway, that was the scariest thing for me." [H/T: Insight]

