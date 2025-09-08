"WWE would have been crucified if they did this," "Lock him up" - Fans shocked over brutal spot involving AEW star

An AEW star was involved in a brutal incident last week. The Jacksonville-based promotion is known for performing edgy spots every now and then. However, they have never involved a child in their violent segments. A recent segment on ROH tapings has sparked a major debate on social media.Big Boom AJ and Big Justice recently made their return to ROH. The duo occasionally wrestles for Tony Khan's promotion. Their last appearance was at All In: Texas Zero Hour, where the Costco Guys and The Conglomeration defeated the Don Callis Family in an eight-man tag team match.While the Costco Guys were entertaining the crowd, the Don Callis Family decided to teach the duo a lesson at the 2300 Arena. All Elite star Don Callis and Rocky Romero attacked Big Boom. Big Justice stepped in to help AJ, and Romero low-blowed him. Moments later, Don Callis choked out the 12-year-old.Fans were shocked to see the angle in the promotion. They pointed out that if WWE had created such a storyline, many fans would've complained about the sports entertainment juggernaut.Take a look at some of the reactions:midnightjoe @Midnightjoe37LINK@AEWdisciplinary WWE would have been crucified if they did thisWhere4ArtThou🌹Romeo @Sir_Cut_Em_UpLINK@AEWdisciplinary Lock him upBrad Becker @BradBeck83LINK@AEWdisciplinary If WWE did anything remotely like this they would want firings and cancellation of the programming…Justin @J_Punk89LINK@AEWdisciplinary The AEW marks would be outraged if WWE did this, we'd never hear the end of it, but its AEW so its all fine and dandy for themMel Banh @LGKTooCoolLINK@AEWdisciplinary Don Callis just lost his Costco membership.The Good, the Bad, and the Nerdy Podcast @goodbadnerdypodLINK@AEWdisciplinary Don Callis trying to be New JackAEW performer Big Boom AJ makes a major claim about Big JusticeThe Costco Guys have been a huge asset to the Jacksonville-based promotion. They usually help the company in selling tickets and are mostly part of the zero hours before pay-per-views.While speaking on TMPT, Big Boom claimed that his tag team partner, Big Justice, will be holding the AEW World Championship in the future.&quot;I had to settle Big Justice down a little bit because I do think: one day, Big Justice is gonna be one of the greatest wrestlers in the world. I do think Big Justice will be AEW Champion one day, but for now, we need him in our corner,&quot; he said.It will be interesting to see how the Costco Guys get their payback on Don Callis.