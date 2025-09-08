  • home icon
  AEW
  "WWE would have been crucified if they did this," "Lock him up" - Fans shocked over brutal spot involving AEW star

By Tejas Pagare
Published Sep 08, 2025 03:02 GMT
A dangerous spot happened in a major promotion [Image Credit: AEW YouTube channel and WWE.com]

An AEW star was involved in a brutal incident last week. The Jacksonville-based promotion is known for performing edgy spots every now and then. However, they have never involved a child in their violent segments. A recent segment on ROH tapings has sparked a major debate on social media.

Big Boom AJ and Big Justice recently made their return to ROH. The duo occasionally wrestles for Tony Khan's promotion. Their last appearance was at All In: Texas Zero Hour, where the Costco Guys and The Conglomeration defeated the Don Callis Family in an eight-man tag team match.

While the Costco Guys were entertaining the crowd, the Don Callis Family decided to teach the duo a lesson at the 2300 Arena. All Elite star Don Callis and Rocky Romero attacked Big Boom. Big Justice stepped in to help AJ, and Romero low-blowed him. Moments later, Don Callis choked out the 12-year-old.

Fans were shocked to see the angle in the promotion. They pointed out that if WWE had created such a storyline, many fans would've complained about the sports entertainment juggernaut.

Take a look at some of the reactions:

AEW performer Big Boom AJ makes a major claim about Big Justice

The Costco Guys have been a huge asset to the Jacksonville-based promotion. They usually help the company in selling tickets and are mostly part of the zero hours before pay-per-views.

While speaking on TMPT, Big Boom claimed that his tag team partner, Big Justice, will be holding the AEW World Championship in the future.

"I had to settle Big Justice down a little bit because I do think: one day, Big Justice is gonna be one of the greatest wrestlers in the world. I do think Big Justice will be AEW Champion one day, but for now, we need him in our corner," he said.

It will be interesting to see how the Costco Guys get their payback on Don Callis.

Tejas Pagare

Tejas has been an AEW writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling since 2021. Possessing a degree in Food Processing Technology, it was his brother who introduced him to Sportskeeda, and he has never looked back since.

Tejas’ writing style is analytical and descriptive style, mostly sticking to statistics. He believes in thoroughly checking all statistics and information before using them in his articles to ensure his readers get nothing but the best and most accurate stories. He also does not indulge much in speculation in his content.

His all-time favorite wrestler is Roman Reigns for his journey from being one of the most unlikable babyfaces at the start of his career to one of the greatest modern WWE superstars. If Tejas ever got the chance to go back to the Attitude Era and manage a superstar, it would choose high-flying, risk-taking diminutive entertainer Spike Dudley. Tejas would assure him that he would be involved in long-term storylines, something that he wasn’t part of during his time.

In his free time, Tejas enjoys singing and learning new things.

Edited by Neda Ali
