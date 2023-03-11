WWE "definitely contacted" recent AEW debutant; nature of their offer reportedly disclosed

WWE has shown major interest in 24-year-old Lucha Libre star Komander, who made his AEW debut nine days ago on Dynamite.

Komander started his career on the independent scene in Mexico, then gained notoriety for his work with AAA, one of the most popular lucha-libre promotions in the world. He began working dates in the United States in 2022 and turned heads for his performances, especially in GCW.

The 24-year-old Lucha Libre star recently wrestled in the Face of the Revolution Ladder match in AEW and went viral for his incredible high-flying agility. However, Tony Khan wasn't the only major suitor for Komander.

According to the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, WWE expressed interest in the young luchador and contacted him right after AEW announced him for the ladder match:

"WWE definitely contacted Komander right after he was announced for the ladder match (he was contacted before the match) although WWE did not give him a contract at that time. It was more that they wanted him to come in so they could see him," said Dave Meltzer from the Wrestling Observer Newsletter.

The report adds that no concrete offer was made by Triple H & company, but they were interested in bringing him in to be looked at. There is no word on whether All Elite Wrestling made Komander any offers after his debut.

WWE could potentially be in a bidding war with AEW for The Elite

WWE and AEW are considered the two top wrestling organizations in the world and are both looking to add to their already talented rosters to build for a better future.

Tony Khan's top stars, The Elite (Kenny Omega & Young Bucks), are closing in on their contracts expiring. There has already been reported interest from Triple H's side in acquiring the co-founders of the rival promotion. Omega recently spoke about his status on the latest edition of The Sessions.

While The Elite potentially jumping ship is a big story, both promotions remain focused on their current programming. The Stamord-based company is steadily preparing for WrestleMania 39.

Meanwhile, All Elite Wrestling is coming off of their Revolution pay-per-view, which was headlined by MJF defending the world championship against Bryan Danielson in a 60-Minute Iron Man classic.

Why did Brock Lesnar refuse to face Bray Wyatt? Find out right here

Poll : 0 votes