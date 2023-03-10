"He'll just wait until his contract runs out" - Ric Flair on whether AEW should stop pushing a top star amid WWE rumors

Two-time WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair has weighed in with his thoughts on what AEW should do regarding WWE seemingly wanting to poach one of their former world champions.

The man in question is Kenny Omega, whose AEW contract will reportedly expire at the back end of 2023, and with no advancements in regards to a new deal, some have speculated that he could be going to WWE.

Omega himself has commented on these rumors, and while he is one of the people who helped put AEW on the map in its infancy, he is open-minded about a move to WWE.

Speaking on his podcast, To Be The Man, Ric Flair was asked about Kenny Omega and whether or not he will make the move to WWE, with the Nature Boy stating that it will come down to who offers him the most money.

“To my understanding, Kenny manages money really well, so I don’t think he’ll allow them to use him like that, he’ll just wait until his contract runs out. It all depends on how much money Tony Khan wants to spend and how much money WWE wants to spend, that’s the bottom line.” [24:01-24:24]

Ric Flair also stated that he is not only a big fan of Omega's work, but that he is more of a fan of Kenny's work as a singles wrestler rather than in a tag team or a trio.

“Well first of all I like [Omega] as a single better than I like him in tag situations, I’d put him back in singles and I mean you can’t have enough good singles wrestlers. Kenny Omega’s good at them—Omega would be great, and to me you can’t have enough good singles wrestlers.” [23:11-23:45]

Ric Flair wouldn't be surprised if Kenny Omega went to WWE

Whatever happens with Kenny Omega in the near future, it will undoubtedly be blockbuster news. But it seems that after all this time, the former AEW World Champion going to WWE isn't out of the realm of possibility.

This is according to Ric Flair, who also stated on his podcast that anything is possible when it comes to free agents. Flair has first-hand experience of being around Omega, thanks to their work together in Mexico in 2021.

Covalent TV @TheCovalentTV



“I think Kenny Omega’s one of the best wrestlers in AEW history. He’s one of the most decorated wrestlers. To have somebody who’s been World Trios Champion and had a great match defending that title tonight, World Tag Team… Tony Khan on reports of WWE signing Kenny Omega.“I think Kenny Omega’s one of the best wrestlers in AEW history. He’s one of the most decorated wrestlers. To have somebody who’s been World Trios Champion and had a great match defending that title tonight, World Tag Team… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… Tony Khan on reports of WWE signing Kenny Omega. “I think Kenny Omega’s one of the best wrestlers in AEW history. He’s one of the most decorated wrestlers. To have somebody who’s been World Trios Champion and had a great match defending that title tonight, World Tag Team… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/u85pNB9eBb

Omega is still contracted to All Elite Wrestling at the time of writing, and is about to embark on a very exciting journey to Canada in the coming days, as he will be wrestling in his hometown of Winnipeg, Manitoba, on the March 15 edition of Dynamite.

Do you think Kenny Omega will go to WWE? Let us know in the comments section down below!

Please credit "To Be The Man" and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling when using quotes from this article.

Why did Brock Lesnar refuse to face Bray Wyatt? Find out right here

Poll : 0 votes