Ric Flair says he wouldn't be surprised to see former AEW World Champion jump ship to WWE

Ric Flair recently commented on rumors that a former AEW World Champion may be considering joining WWE when his contract reportedly expires at the end of 2023.

Former AEW World Champion Kenny Omega has been the talk of the town in the wrestling world due to speculation that he could potentially join WWE when his contract expires at the end of 2023. Omega's contract was set to expire at the beginning of the year, but was extended due to the amount of time he spent on the shelf with injuries in 2022.

Kenny Omega and the Young Bucks were recently defeated by the House of Black at Revolution, ending their second reign as World Trios Champions. With Omega's contract extension, it remains to be seen what the future holds for him in AEW.

During a recent episode of Ric Flair's podcast To Be The Man, Flair was asked if he would be surprised if Omega joined WWE. He said he wouldn't be surprised if Omega joined the Stamford-based promotion and praised his wrestling abilities:

"No, I mean he's that good, yeah. I've been around Kenny a couple of times, and of course, I was with him in Mexico when he wrestled Andrade. A respectful guy and all that, but man, he's a hell of an animal. Nothing would surprise me in free agents," Flair said. [19:03 - 19:25]

The Cleaner has been a major part of AEW's success since its inception, and his departure would leave a significant hole in the company's roster.

Kenny Omega commented on the WWE rumors

During a recent interview with Renee Paquette on The Sessions, Omega addressed the rumors and said he doubts whether he deserves his position and whether he's being ungrateful.

"I feel like, am I wasting my time here? Do I not even deserve my position if I'm not looking for some sort of measure of success for myself, am I being ungrateful? Those thoughts still fill my head a little bit." (H/T Fightful)

AEW has been built on the idea of providing an alternative to WWE, and losing one of its top stars to the competition could be a blow to that vision.

Do you think Kenny Omega would join Triple H-led promotion? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

