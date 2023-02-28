AEW star Kenny Omega finally breaks silence on WWE rumors 

Kenny Omega has quickly become one of the most in-demand pro wrestlers in the industry, with WWE rumoredly vying to pick him up. During a recent interview, the star was asked about the possible interest and seemingly addressed the matter.

While the AEW audience is already familiar with The Cleaner and his long career, the WWE fanbase has likely had minimal exposure to the star. Due to this, Omega has a huge opportunity to reinvent himself as a pro wrestler.

During his recent interview with Renee Paquette on The Sessions, Kenny Omega instead recalled his struggles within himself, hinting that he likely feels insecure about the interest in him.

"I feel like, am I wasting my time here? Do I not even deserve my position if I'm not looking for some sort of measure of success for myself, am I being ungrateful? Those thoughts still fill my head a little bit." (H/T: Fightful).

Dave Meltzer recently speculated that both AEW and WWE will be offering Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks major contracts as soon as their current deals expire.

While Kenny Omega might be set to receive massive offers from both AEW and WWE, his focus is elsewhere

The Cleaner seems to be one of the most in-demand wrestlers today, but not too long ago he was embroiled in a ton of controversy. Omega has since commented on the Brawl Out Incident. Unfortunately, stated that they will not be allowed to reveal intimate details.

During the same interview, Kenny Omega expressed his interest in being far more pivitol for the next generation of wrestlers.

"The first thing that came into my mind wasn't a title, wasn't some kind of accolade. I feel like whatever I can contribute to wrestling, I want to be able to help people in the next generation realize their potential as quick as possible or quicker than I was able to." (H/T: Fightful)

Omega also noted that he doesn't feel like he has many more goals or aspirations at this stage of his career, making a WWE jump to be on a "bigger stage" sound like something the star might just not consider.

