Massive speculation on three AEW stars possibly receiving 'big money' offers from Triple H-led WWE

Many AEW stars will have their contract deals coming to a close across the next few months, which will present WWE with an unmatched opportunity. In regards to The Elite's contracts, Dave Meltzer believes that both Tony Khan and Triple H will throw a ton of money to acquire the three.

Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks might have founded AEW alongside Cody Rhodes and Tony Khan, but just like The American Nightmare, the three could still find themselves in other promotions. But could The Elite join Cody in WWE, despite differing greatly from the promotion's wrestling style?

In the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer claimed that Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks would likely receive major offers from both AEW and WWE once they become free agents.

Meltzer then noted that Matt and Nick Jackson will probably make their decisions if it benefits their families and that Omega will instead base his around the potential of a main roster run in WWE.

While their future in the promotion is up in the air for the first time, some still criticized their booking. Dutch Mantell recently slammed The Elite's match against Aussie Open on AEW Rampage.

Missed out on last week's AEW Rampage? Catch up with the results right here.

A recent report might suggest that Kenny Omega could continue his career in AEW after all

Fans have been heavily speculating about Kenny Omega's pro wrestling future for months after it was reported that his contract would be up soon.

Despite this, many still hold onto the hope that he'll stay with the promotion despite whatever offers WWE might make.

Dark Puroresu Flowsion @PuroresuFlow I can’t believe it’s been 3 years already. Since the Kenny Omega & PAC Iron Man Match - AEW Dynamite (02.26.2020) I can’t believe it’s been 3 years already. Since the Kenny Omega & PAC Iron Man Match - AEW Dynamite (02.26.2020)https://t.co/n69ThTpwQl

According to Dave Meltzer in the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Omega's current agent is the same person who secured Chris Jericho's lengthy deal.

"Barry Bloom has been Omega’s agent since his late 2018/early 2019 New Japan contract extended, and is also the agent that is expected to handle the Young Bucks deal at the end of this year. He also negotiated Chris Jericho’s most recent deal. FTR’s deal is said to be up in April. The Young Bucks deals are up at the end of the year," Meltzer said.

While this is interesting information, it doesn't confirm The Elite's future in the promotion. However, considering Barry Bloom's history with All Elite Wrestling, he could likely work out a deal to satisfy all parties involved.

Booker T just voted in the Sportskeeda Wrestling Awards. Do his choices match yours? Check here

Poll : 0 votes