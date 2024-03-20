WWE didn’t treat 5-time RAW Women’s Champion right under Vince McMahon’s regime, according to veteran

Wrestling veteran Matt Morgan recently claimed that WWE didn't treat a five-time RAW Women's Champion properly under Vince McMahon's regime.

Mercedes Moné (fka Sasha Banks) worked in WWE for a decade before leaving the company in 2022. She then worked in NJPW but unfortunately got injured. The CEO recently made her debut in AEW at AEW Dynamite: Big Business.

While speaking on the Gigantic Pop podcast, Matt talked about her arrival in AEW. He also addressed that WWE, under McMahon's rule, didn't treat her right.

"I did get a little teary seeing her reaction to the fans cheering for her tonight. Because she went through, I don't care what anybody says, hell, and back for how she was treated by WWE on her exit, and just as a number, essentially, which is ridiculous when you think about it. Because she is money, and I'm not trying to make a pun, she really is.

He continued:

And how they did her wasn't good and to see her come back and see, you could see, not to sound like a corn ball, but the twinkle in her eye, the wrestling fan at the same time, the star when she took her jacket off at the end. I'm sorry that is a Mega star capital, M.E.G.A., and Tony , you have a Mega star. Your job is to keep her up there." [From 08:55 to 09:40]

Former WWE Superstar Mercedes Moné addresses her ankle injury

Mercedes recently had an interview with ESPN where she commented on her ankle injury. The CEO stated that she had a hard time dealing with her injury:

"I can't watch that video back. It scares me. It makes me nervous. I don't know if I slipped. I don't know if it was a freak accident. I don't know if Willow pushed me on purpose. I really don't know.:

Mone added:

"It was the hardest time of my life. When the injury first happened, I was in shock. I was so confused. I was like, 'Oh wait, no.' Because I was on a mission. I had so many goals of going to Mexico, the [United Kingdom], Japan, all over the United States. We were preparing for so much, but I think maybe my body and the universe was like, 'Maybe you need to slow down. You're not done healing inside.'"

The CEO sustained an ankle injury last year in May while fighting against Willow Nightingale at NJPW Resurgence. The injury forced her to take a break for several months.

