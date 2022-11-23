"WWE dropped the ball" - Twitter explodes in a frenzy to resurfaced image of major AEW star's appearance on Triple H's programming

Fans were surprised to see a photo of AEW star Jamie Hayter in one of Triple H's old programs in WWE.

Hayter ousted Toni Storm at Full Gear to become the new AEW Interim Women's Champion. People at the Prudential Center erupted in approval upon seeing the English star finally win the title.

Amid Hayter's monumental achievement, a Twitter account brought up an old image of her wrestling in WWE with NXT UK. She once competed there on May 15, 2019, where she was squashed by Piper Niven (now known as Doudrop).

The Twitterverse went wild as they gave their contrasting reactions to the said post.

Some said that WWE missed the opportunity to acquire Hayter and develop her skills.

This fan even brought up the interim women's champion's ally, Britt Baker. The latter also had stints in the Stamford-based promotion in 2016 as an enhancement talent.

Boy123Jim @Boy123Mitchell



First Britt Baker & now Jamie Hayter, WWE dropped the ball on they potentially have. As far as popularity goes. @imagesforgot DAMN! LMAO.First Britt Baker & now Jamie Hayter, WWE dropped the ball on they potentially have. As far as popularity goes. @imagesforgot DAMN! LMAO.First Britt Baker & now Jamie Hayter, WWE dropped the ball on they potentially have. As far as popularity goes.

Others, meanwhile, felt that Hayter was better off somewhere than pursuing her career within the sports entertainment giant.

PoloandJays82 @tjlong983 @imagesforgot Jamie looks much better now. The Brunette hair color doesn't look good on her. @imagesforgot Jamie looks much better now. The Brunette hair color doesn't look good on her.

crimsonmask49 @crimsonmask49 @imagesforgot Was bland there. Looks like a star now. @imagesforgot Was bland there. Looks like a star now.

Some even poked fun at WWE's tendency to name changes and wondered what Hayter's identity would've been if she had stayed there.

Cameron @sweeney541 @imagesforgot I wonder what stupid name they would have given her if she got signed. @imagesforgot I wonder what stupid name they would have given her if she got signed.

Here are some other thoughts from Twitter fans:

After her one-time appearance at Stamford, Hayter debuted in AEW on October 23, 2019, and became a full-time talent on August 13, 2021.

WWE veteran on why AEW Interim Women's Champion Jamie Hayter is over

During the latest episode of The Jim Cornette Experience, the former manager felt that there was no need for AEW to sign more talent because the company already has suitable people like Jamie Hayter.

The veteran explained that fans love Hayter due to her in-ring work, similar to some other AEW stars.

"The people love Jamie Hayter because they’ve decided, like The Acclaimed, like FTR, like Wardlow, that they’re going to cheer for somebody that’s halfway good at what they’re f***ing doing instead of what they’re being told to do," Cornette claimed.

In the meantime, fans will have to tune in to the upcoming episode of Dynamite to see if the new AEW Interim Women's Champion will address her title win.

What are your thoughts on Jamie Hayter's old photo in NXT UK? Are you excited about her reign as interim women's champion? Sound off in the comments section below.

