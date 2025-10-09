WWE drops a huge Mercedes Mone (fka Sasha Banks) reference

Mercedes Mone is one of the biggest stars in Wrestling. WWE has just dropped a huge reference regarding her.

WWE is gearing up to host Crown Jewel in Perth, Australia, this weekend. This is the first time that Crown Jewel will be hosted outside the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. Ever since the PLE's inception, it has been held in Saudi Arabia. Therefore, this year's PLE promises to be an exciting one.

In a bid to promote the show, WWE recently posted the full match between Becky Lynch, Bianca Belair, and Mercedes Mone (fka Sasha Banks) from Crown Jewel 2021 to its YouTube channel. This is a huge deal since The CEO is now with AEW.

Mercedes Mone wants one more match with Bayley before she retires

During her tenure with the WWE, Mercedes Mone was involved in several iconic matches and moments. Her match against Bayley at NXT Takeover: Brooklyn is considered one of the greatest women's matches of all time and is still talked about to this day. The Role Model and The CEO have so much history together due to their time in the Stamford-based promotion. However, the possibility of them locking horns again seems bleak since they work for different companies.

During a recent Q&A session on social media, a fan asked Mone if she would have one more match with Bayley. The TBS Champion replied that it would be her dream to step into the ring with The Role Model one more time before she retires.

"It’s my dream to have one more with her before I retire but if it doesn’t happen I’m so happy with the matches we did have."

Check out her tweet here:

Mercedes Moné Varnado @MercedesVarnado @RoleModelGoat2 It’s my dream to have one more with her before I retire but if it doesn’t happen I’m so happy with the matches we did have.

It will be interesting to see if The CEO will get the chance to wrestle her best friend one more time.

