  • home icon
  • AEW
  • WWE drops a huge Mercedes Mone (fka Sasha Banks) reference

WWE drops a huge Mercedes Mone (fka Sasha Banks) reference

By Sunil Joseph
Modified Oct 09, 2025 18:46 GMT
Mercedes Mone
Mercedes Mone is the current TBS Champion (Image credit: The CEO's X account)

Mercedes Mone is one of the biggest stars in Wrestling. WWE has just dropped a huge reference regarding her.

Ad

WWE is gearing up to host Crown Jewel in Perth, Australia, this weekend. This is the first time that Crown Jewel will be hosted outside the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. Ever since the PLE's inception, it has been held in Saudi Arabia. Therefore, this year's PLE promises to be an exciting one.

In a bid to promote the show, WWE recently posted the full match between Becky Lynch, Bianca Belair, and Mercedes Mone (fka Sasha Banks) from Crown Jewel 2021 to its YouTube channel. This is a huge deal since The CEO is now with AEW.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Is Triple H getting overconfident? Here are the signs!

youtube-cover
Ad

Mercedes Mone wants one more match with Bayley before she retires

During her tenure with the WWE, Mercedes Mone was involved in several iconic matches and moments. Her match against Bayley at NXT Takeover: Brooklyn is considered one of the greatest women's matches of all time and is still talked about to this day. The Role Model and The CEO have so much history together due to their time in the Stamford-based promotion. However, the possibility of them locking horns again seems bleak since they work for different companies.

Ad

During a recent Q&A session on social media, a fan asked Mone if she would have one more match with Bayley. The TBS Champion replied that it would be her dream to step into the ring with The Role Model one more time before she retires.

"It’s my dream to have one more with her before I retire but if it doesn’t happen I’m so happy with the matches we did have."
Ad

Check out her tweet here:

It will be interesting to see if The CEO will get the chance to wrestle her best friend one more time.

About the author
Sunil Joseph

Sunil Joseph

Twitter icon

Sunil is a pro wrestling journalist, covering AEW and WWE news stories at Sportskeeda. He holds an MBA degree in Marketing, and has nearly 7 years of experience. A wrestling aficionado since childhood, Sunil used to imitate his favorite wrestlers as a young kid, and started writing professionally about the sport via Sportskeeda’s revenue-sharing opportunity.

Sunil admires former world champions AJ Styles, Will Ospreay, and Kenny Omega for their ability to consistently deliver great matches as well as entertain crowds with their mic skills.

If ever given a chance to change a storyline, Sunil would have booked Roman Reigns to end The Undertaker’s WrestleMania streak instead of Brock Lesnar. According to him, The Tribal Chief needed the victory more than Brock Lesnar, as the latter was already an established performer when he defeated ‘Taker. He would’ve also made that as Taker’s final match.

Always focused on making his work accurate and reliable, Sunil thoroughly checks his facts before writing his articles. When not writing for pro wrestling, he spends his time watching cricket.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Sunil Joseph
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications