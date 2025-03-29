WWE drops major Sasha Banks reference ahead of WrestleMania 41

Reigning AEW TBS Champion Mercedes Mone (fka Sasha Banks) was signed to WWE from 2012 to 2022. She was immensely successful in the Stamford-based company as she won the RAW Women's Championship five times, the SmackDown Women's Championship once, the NXT Women's Championship once, and the Women's Tag Team Championship thrice.

Throughout Mone's illustrious WWE run, she has locked horns with prominent names such as Becky Lynch, Charlotte Flair, Bayley, and more. Interestingly, according to thousands of fans, her best match was against Bianca Belair at WrestleMania 37. In this showdown, the SmackDown Women's Title was on the line with The CEO entering the PLE as champion.

After a hard-hitting and spectacular 17 minutes of wrestling, Belair was crowned the new champion. The Stamford-based company's YouTube channel recently uploaded this whole match. Furthermore, they named it the 19th greatest match in WrestleMania history. By uploading this bout, The Sports Entertainment Juggernaut seemingly dropped a reference to a rival promotion's star.

Former WWE Superstar Saraya on why she and Mercedes Mone didn't lock horns in AEW

Both, Saraya (fka Paige) and Mercedes Mone are established professional wrestlers. A match-up between them in All Elite Wrestling would have attracted thousands of fans worldwide. However, even though it was possible, Tony Khan didn't book this bout.

In a recent conversation with The Wrestling Classic, Saraya revealed that both women wanted to face each other. However, it didn't happen simply because it was not the right time.

"I don’t know. I mean, we both wanted to, so we were just waiting for that trigger to be pulled. But I think she has other people that she has to wrestle for right now, so I don’t know when that time would be. Unfortunately, I may not be there to be able to do that with her. It should have happened a while ago, but it is what it is. We wanted it, but it hasn’t been the right time, I guess," The Glampire said. [H/T: Inside the Ropes]

Saraya recently departed from All Elite Wrestling. There are heavy speculations that she will rejoin WWE soon.

