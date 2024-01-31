WWE and ECW legend Taz says he doesn’t like popular AEW star

Wrestling legend Taz recently expressed his dislike for a current AEW star.

AEW's Daddy Magic announced he would start using an iconic finisher - The Diamond Cutter, made famous by the legendary Diamond Dallas Page. However, the first one to take offense to Magic's announcement was QT Marshall, who left AEW last year. Marshall said that the cutter was given to him by Page.

"My new finishing move is the diamond cutter," Daddy Magic posted.

QT Marshall had a scathing reply to the sudden announcement.

"That’s b****t. Diamond Dallas Page gave it to me and taught me how to do it. I haven’t been out of the company more than a month and you already tried to steal it," he posted.

Later, Taz also chimed in on the conversation and stated that QT was correct. He was also quick to point out that he did not like Daddy Magic for this reason.

"QT is correct. You have no respect. It’s why I very much do NOT like you," he posted.

Taz's son, Hook, attacked personnel and disrupted AEW World Champion Samoa Joe's promo

Tempers seem to be on the rise in the family ever since HOOK lost his AEW World Championship shot against Samoa Joe at the beginning of this year. After that unfortunate incident, the young star appeared on AEW Dynamite and disrupted Samoa Joe's promo - and attacked security personnel while he was being escorted out of the ring.

It remains to be seen how things will pan out for HOOK as he strives to dethrone Samoa Joe. It will also be interesting to see whether he will get any help from his father in his quest to become a world champion.

