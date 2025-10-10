WWE embarrasses AEW! Dynamite ratings sink to a new low

WWE surpassed AEW by a mile during a recent showdown. The Jacksonville-based promotion's flagship show, Dynamite, has been compared to WWE's developmental brand, NXT, for many years. When the two went head-to-head this week, things didn't end well for Tony Khan's company.NXT and TNA locked horns this Tuesday on Showdown. It was a packed show. The episode involved top stars from both locker rooms. It was a highly entertaining show. According to Wrestlenomics, the show drew 625,000 average viewers and had a standard rating of 0.12 demographics.The Title Tuesday edition of Dynamite was stacked with major championship matches. The show featured Jon Moxley, Darby Allin, Kyle Fletcher, Mercedes Mone, and many other stars and was main evented by Pac and Orange Cassidy. The show also featured a blockbuster bout between the Demand and the Hurt Syndicate. The episode was mainly focused on the build to WrestleDream.According to Wrestlenomics, Dynamite garnered 321,000 total audience and was rated 0.07 among the standard demographics. This is the lowest-viewed episode in the promotion's history, while NXT Showdown was left unfazed in its regular timeslot.Tony Khan comments on WWE's constant counterprogramming against AEWThe global sports entertainment juggernaut has been trying to counterprogram the rival promotion's pay-per-views by putting NXT's major events against them. Recently, they pulled all the stops and put their Wrestlepalooza Premium Live Event against All Out: Toronto. Tony Khan recently commented on the issue.While speaking on WFAA, the company's President said that he keeps his focus on putting the best shows for the fans.&quot;Well, I think we're going to put on a great event, and we have to focus on putting on the best event we can with the best wrestlers in the world. So that's a lot of fun. So we're going to have a great show next Saturday afternoon, and we're very focused on what AEW is doing, and AEW fans, and I think that's served us really well,&quot; Tony Khan said.It remains to be seen how Dynamite's viewership and ratings will bounce back.