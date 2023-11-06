WWE erased former United States Champion from its history? Fans spot potential clue during Crown Jewel 2023 

At WWE Crown Jewel, Michael Cole brought up the history of Seth Rollins and Drew McIntyre. Fans noticed that a certain former United States Champion was omitted.

Following weeks of being in each other's faces, The Visionary and The Scottish Warrior finally competed in a high-stakes match for the World Heavyweight Championship at the Premium Live Event in Saudi Arabia. This would happen less than a month after Rollins' gruesome title defense against Shinsuke Nakamura at Fastlane.

During the match, Michael Cole brought up that a few years ago, Seth Rollins was the first to challenge Drew McIntyre for his WWE Championship back at Money in the Bank 2020. This was not accurate as Paul Wight (FKA Big Show) was the first to do so as he laid a challenge mere minutes after McIntyre won the title at WrestleMania 36 against Brock Lesnar, and the two went on in a title match.

Expand Tweet

Some fans spotted this piece of information and were shocked by the former United States Champion's erasure from the promotion's history.

Check out the reactions below:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Former WWE Superstar Paul Wight hints at his retirement

Previously on Dynamite, Chris Jericho revealed that former WWE Superstar Paul Wight would be teaming up with him, Kenny Omega and Kota Ibushi to face the Don Callis Family in an eight-man tag match.

A few days later, Wight got to comment on what he felt would be the direction of the remainder of his career.

While on the Battleground podcast, the World's Largest Athlete revealed how long he believed he had left in the industry. He said that he still wanted to have some fun and do something, but he already had his fair share of great feuds and experiences, so he just wanted to do what he could to help the product.

"I probably got a year-and-a-half, two years left before [I retire]. It's just really about trying to help this younger talent and then moving on to that commentary role, and then it's up to the younger talent. Right now I'm still froggy and want to have fun and play a little bit, but I've had plenty of matches, I've done plenty of tours, I've had plenty of rivalries and right now it's kind of like ... helping the product out," said Paul Wight.

It was shocking to see how WWE omitted one of its biggest stars in history and a potential Hall of Famer. At the same time, this could have been unintentional and a mistake on the part of Michael Cole.

What were your reactions to WWE potentially erasing the Big Show from its recent history? Let us know in the comments section below.

Bully Ray sends a one-word message to Sting right here