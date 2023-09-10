WWE Executive says he is a "better sports entertainer" than Hangman Adam Page

While Hangman Adam Page is one of the most intense stars on the roster, a WWE veteran believes he is still better than the AEW star.

Hangman's run as the AEW World Champion in 2021 saw him feud against some massive names like Bryan Danielson and CM Punk. The rivalries were established as a name to watch out for, owing to the memorable segments he had before wrestling them.

Despite all that, WWE veteran Road Dogg noted that he was still a better sports entertainer when asked about Hangman during the latest episode of "Oh You Didn't Know podcast.

"Yes, I am," James said without hesitation. "I don't know him [Kenny Omega]; I've met him and I've passed him by, we have done the Lucha spot passerby, but, yes, I'm a better sports entertainer than he is. If we're talking about rasslin,' he'd probably work circles around me — and probably could even on my best day."

The Hall of Famer continued:

"But I didn't know if we were getting gold medals with broken freakin' necks, or if we're talking about cashing checks here... He's a bright kid, a kind kid, he was respectful [when we met]. Everything felt right about him; I just don't know anything more than that. But, he's got a long way to go and not a short time to get there." [H/T: WrestlingInc]

Expand Tweet

Road Dogg's comments make it clear that Hangman has a lot of time in his career to grow and may prove the WWE veteran wrong in the future.

Another WWE veteran does not share the same appreciation for the AEW star

While Hangman Page's title reign started off with a bang after defeating Kenny Omega, his time with the belt was quite short.

While many have praised the Anxious Millennial Cowboy, Jim Cornette was very critical of him at the time. Speaking on his Jim Cornette Experience podcast, the former WWE manager had stated:

"[Hangman] Page was the biggest disappointment that they’ve had as a world champion, and he’s added nothing to make himself anymore interesting, just that droop dog expression he comes out with on his face.” [From 05:15 to 05:34]

As of now, Hangman seems to be gearing up for a feud with Swerve Strickland. It remains to be seen how the story unfolds.

Will Brandi Rhodes return to the ring? We asked her here.