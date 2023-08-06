WWE fan caught watching CM Punk's match during SummerSlam 2023 [Photo]

WWE SummerSlam 2023 and the latest episode of AEW Collision were live at the same time on August 5. A fan recently pointed out that a fellow viewer was seemingly watching CM Punk's match while in the crowd for The Biggest Party of the Summer.

Since the debut episode of AEW Collision, fans have wondered how the Saturday night show will fare when competing with WWE's premium live events. SummerSlam 2023 was the Stamford-based company's first major event to go head-to-head with Collision. Hence, many fans didn't wish to miss either program.

The Biggest Party of the Summer delivered numerous stellar matches, but some believe the show was highly predictable. On the other hand, AEW Collision offered a marquee main event bout, which saw CM Punk defend his "Real" World Championship against Ricky Starks.

Meanwhile, a picture of a fan in attendance at SummerSlam watching Punk's match against Starks on his cellphone has gone viral on the internet. You can view the Twitter post capturing the bizarre moment below:

CM Punk's All In 2023 opponent potentially revealed

On the latest episode of Collision, The Second City Saint defended his "Real" World Championship against Ricky Starks, and the match undoubtedly delivered. Ultimately, Punk managed to retain the title with the help of guest outside referee Ricky "The Dragon" Steamboat.

Earlier in the episode, Samoa Joe cut a solid promo, calling himself the "King of Television." He also expressed disappointment at not yet having a match for All In 2023. Joe then turned his attention to CM Punk and challenged him to a bout on August 27.

It remains to be seen how The Second City Saint will respond to Joe's challenge next week and whether a match between the two will be made official for the upcoming sold-out event in London.

