WWE fans lose it as top AEW star takes a cocaine jibe at Hulk Hogan live on Dynamite

Hulk Hogan is one of the most storied and notable characters in the history of professional wrestling. He has dominated the conversation about the in-ring world for decades, and he still is part of the conversation, because of AEW stars like MJF.

There are a few trash talkers that excel in the ring, one of the most prominent of which is AEW World Champion MJF, who is currently in an arc with Adam Cole. The two will face each other for the world title at All In at Wembley Stadium - and they are bashing each other up in the ring already, if not with their fists, with their words.

In a recent trash-talking segment, MJF not just passed comments on Adam Cole's physique, but he did a hark back to a former WWE legend, Hulk Hogan - and did a bit of a number on a forgotten era of wrestling.

"You are so skinny & ghostly pale white that if this were the 80's, Hogan would’ve snorted ya," MJF said

The crowd, of course, went wild, and MJF basked in that glory. The fans in the crowd who understood the connection between white and 'snorting' were beyond themselves. MJF has a habit of using past WWE wrestlers as references in his trash talk.

Of the instances where wrestlers poke about in the real life of other wrestlers, both past and present - this one lines up right there with the most brutal and savage ones. He was about to continue when Adam Cole stopped him in his tracks.

But the crowd took note and had something to say about that in-ring trash talk. Here's a list of the most entertaining ones.

AEW World Champion MJF and Adam Cole will fight it out at All In

AEW has booked MJF and Adam Cole for a match at Wembley Stadium for the AEW World Championship.

Cole has feuded with the best during his time in the ROH and WWE. He also tamed the wilderness of the indies and was part of The Bullet Club at NJPW.

