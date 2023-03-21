WWE fans would "sh*t all over" if blockbuster title match doesn't headline WrestleMania 39, says veteran 

A wrestling veteran recently opened up about his thoughts on WrestleMania 39's potential main events.

With WrestleMania 39 just around the corner, fans and veterans of the business have taken to speculating how the premium live event will progress on the two nights. There are a number of titles on the line going into the Showcase of the Immortals, as well as a few intense feuds.

Speaking about the upcoming event at the Busted Open Radio, Mark Henry shared his opinion of what the Night 1 main event should be.

"Would it be disrespectful for the Women's Championship matches to open both nights? Then you put the tag match between Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn against the Usos as the main event of the first night." [2:50 - 3:18]

He also drew attention to how his idea might be perceived by the general audience who would possibly want to see one of the women's division title matches in the main event.

"Is it disrespectful to open both nights with the Women's matches? [Agrees with Bully Ray saying no] Me neither. But I guarantee you, this world we live in? They'll sh*t all over that idea that a women's championship match is not in one of the main events." [6:55 - 7:23]

A prominent WWE star may miss WrestleMania 39

While preparations for the Showcase of the Immortals are in full swing, a fan-favorite star might not appear at the event at all.

Bray Wyatt's return to the Stamford-based Promotion was welcomed by fans. However, his feud with Bobby Lashley has seemingly ceased to the point of not being mentioned at all. In a recent edition of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer speculated that this may mean the Fiend could be absent from the upcoming event.

"I mean, it looks to me like he’s, I mean I don’t wanna say it looks like he’s off the show, but it looks like he’s off the show, because they are not mentioning his name at all. They did a little flash with that Bray Wyatt stuff on Friday’s show, so he’s with the company. There was another video where they showed him briefly, so it’s not like he’s been scrubbed from anything, but he was supposed to be at the show Friday night."

As of now, it remains to be seen what WrestleMania 39 has in store for fans.

What matches do you want to see at WrestleMania 39? Sound off in the comments section below!

If you use the transcription from the first half, please credit the original source and add a H/T for the transcription.

Poll : 0 votes