"WWE fears Tony Khan," "Nobody is watching evolution 2"- Fans go wild as WWE change major plans due to AEW

Tony Khan and his AEW roster are gearing up to produce their marquee show, All In: Texas, on Saturday, July 12, at Globe Life Field in Texas. On the same weekend, WWE will produce a series of top events, including Evolution 2, which reportedly had a change in schedule, leading to a massive fan reaction.

In a recent update from Wrestling Observer Radio, it was reported that WWE had originally planned to host Evolution II on July 5. However, Triple H and his regime made the change to compete with their rivals that same weekend.

Upon learning about this, wrestling fans could not hold back and erupted with mixed reactions on social media. A large section of fans believed that All In: Texas would be a better show than Evolution, considering WWE's lack of effort to book the card properly, and were optimistic that it would be a better show than the all-women's premium live event.

"So, they purposefully set it up to fail and didn’t even bother putting effort on the card," a fan commented.

"And yet AEW will put on a better show with actual storylines going on," another user tweeted.

"Huge Mistake on WWE’s part," one more fan commented.

"Nobody is watching evolution 2," another fan tweeted.

One fan boldly proclaimed that WWE actually feared Tony Khan. Another fan went on to say that the global juggernaut was only using its female talents as pawns in its war for supremacy.

Tony Khan addressed WWE Hall of Famer's appearance at AEW All In: Texas

Amid his preparations for AEW All In: Texas, Tony Khan spoke about WWE legend Jim Ross making an appearance at the show. While he remained optimistic, Khan also added that it was up to Ross and his recovery from colon cancer.

"It would be amazing. I don’t want to put too much on Jim’s [Ross] plate, but it certainly would be amazing. And I would love it. And I hope that it’s possible. I certainly really feel like Jim’s making great strides in his recovery. That would be an amazing thing if we can make it happen. And hopefully we could.”

With All In: Texas almost on the horizon, it remains to be seen if Good Ol' JR will be healthy enough to make his way to Arlington, Texas, for the event.

