Tony Khan addresses WWE legend's status for AEW All In amid current absence

Tony Khan recently addressed the status of a popular WWE legend ahead of AEW All In: Texas next week. He hopes that it will be possible for the veteran to attend the promotion's biggest event.

Jim Ross has been with the company since it was founded and has provided some excellent commentary, as he is one of the most iconic voices in wrestling. However, he has been less active lately due to health issues, including his recent fight with colon cancer.

While speaking to TMZ Sports, Tony Khan discussed the WWE Hall of Famer's role within AEW and how he was indispensable. He addressed All In next week and hoped that it would be possible to have Jim Ross on the show. He left it up to the veteran's recovery progress but expressed his desire to make it happen.

"It would be amazing. I don’t want to put too much on Jim’s [Ross] plate, but it certainly would be amazing. And I would love it. And I hope that it’s possible. I certainly really feel like Jim’s making great strides in his recovery. That would be an amazing thing if we can make it happen. And hopefully we could.” [H/T ITRWrestling]

Jim Ross confirms he'll be flying to Texas for AEW All In

A few days ago, on a recent episode of his Grilling JR podcast, the veteran confirmed that he has intentions of being around for AEW All In: Texas. He talked about how he had plans of flying in a few days before and showing up for the pay-per-view.

Although not an active member of the commentary team, Jim Ross has made several appearances at their pay-per-views, providing commentary for some of the blockbuster matches. There is a possibility that this will also be the case next week.

“I'll be there. I want to come in, and I want to fly in on Thursday and do our business on Friday, and then I’ll be at the pay-per-view on Saturday,” said JR. [H/T: WrestleTalk]

For AEW's biggest show of the year and what appears to be their largest number of ticket sales in the United States, it would be great to have everyone there, especially JR. A blockbuster match card has now come together, and this will surely be a night to remember for the wrestling world.

