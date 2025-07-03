WWE legend makes a blockbuster announcement; confirms status for AEW All In

A WWE legend who's been away from AEW due to health issues recently confirmed his status ahead of All In in Texas. The legend was last seen on All Elite Wrestling TV in April this year.

Ad

Legendary wrestling color commentator Jim Ross, best known for his time in World Wrestling Entertainment, joined AEW in 2019 and has been with them ever since. He was recently diagnosed with Colon Cancer, for which he underwent surgery in May. JR has been on the road to recovery since.

On the latest edition of his podcast, GrillingJR, the legend confirmed that he will be appearing at AEW All In in Texas and working the PLE.

Ad

Trending

“I'll be there. I want to come in, and I want to fly in on Thursday and do our business on Friday, and then I’ll be at the pay-per-view on Saturday,” said JR. [H/T: WrestleTalk]

Did Goldberg ruin Bray Wyatt's career? - Watch Now!

Fans of the veteran were also thrilled to learn that JR is cancer-free and in good health. They can't wait to see him at All In, calling matches in the vintage Good ol’ JR style that the wrestling world has come to love over the years.

Ad

JR says Kazuchika Okada will lose at AEW All In

Jim Ross recently made a bold prediction when he predicted that Continental Champion Kazuchika Okada would lose the Winner Takes All unification match against International Champion Kenny Omega.

Speaking on Grilling JR, the veteran said that AEW might be leaning towards putting Omega over instead of the Rainmaker.

"I don't know if I'd flip a coin, but I'd lean towards Omega winning, and not for any particular reason either. They got great chemistry. They've danced before. There's just no reason that match shouldn't be a show stealer. It's booked that way. It should deliver that way. If nothing else, if you're going to watch one match on the show, that'd be the one I'd pick out." [H/T: WrestlingInc.]

Ad

Expand Tweet

With JR now confirming his presence at All In, the excitement for All Elite Wrestling's biggest PPV of the year is now more palpable than ever.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Karan Raj Karan Raj is a senior writer in Sportskeeda's AEW division. He holds an engineering degree from Manipal University, but his passion for sports motivated him to pursue an MSc in Sports Business from the University of Liverpool. Karan has been in the sports marketing industry for the past seven years.



As a lifelong WWE fan and enthusiast of wrestling entertainment, he has always been drawn to the industry's unique blend of sports and storytelling. Karan was introduced to the business by his elder sister when he was 10 years old.



Before assuming his current role at Sportskeeda, Karan worked for several reputable organizations, such as Ting Works LLP and Sportz Interactive, wearing different hats. He also wrote the anthem of UP Rudras, a hockey team that played in the Hockey India League. Karan conducts thorough research while writing articles and only relies on credible sources for information.



Karan's favorite pro wrestler is Seth Rollins. He admires The Visionary's versatility as a performer and his ability to play both heel and babyface characters to perfection. Besides Rollins, Karan looks up to Roman Reigns for his storytelling skills and ability to captivate audiences.



In AEW, he enjoys watching Will Ospreay compete inside the ring. Karan loves The Aerial Assassin's technical in-ring ability and athleticism. If Karan could go back to the Attitude Era, he would combine forces with Jericho and promise to elevate his career to the same level as The Rock and Stone Cold Steve Austin.When not writing about pro wrestling, Karan loves to play and watch football. It is a huge part of his life.



He is also a massive fan of tennis and is learning to play the sport. Apart from sports, he also knows how to play the ukulele. Know More

One wrong move ended Big E's career - Watch Here!