WWE legend makes a blockbuster announcement; confirms status for AEW All In

A WWE legend who's been away from AEW due to health issues recently confirmed his status ahead of All In in Texas. The legend was last seen on All Elite Wrestling TV in April this year.
Legendary wrestling color commentator Jim Ross, best known for his time in World Wrestling Entertainment, joined AEW in 2019 and has been with them ever since. He was recently diagnosed with Colon Cancer, for which he underwent surgery in May. JR has been on the road to recovery since.
On the latest edition of his podcast, GrillingJR, the legend confirmed that he will be appearing at AEW All In in Texas and working the PLE.
“I'll be there. I want to come in, and I want to fly in on Thursday and do our business on Friday, and then I’ll be at the pay-per-view on Saturday,” said JR. [H/T: WrestleTalk]
Fans of the veteran were also thrilled to learn that JR is cancer-free and in good health. They can't wait to see him at All In, calling matches in the vintage Good ol’ JR style that the wrestling world has come to love over the years.
JR says Kazuchika Okada will lose at AEW All In
Jim Ross recently made a bold prediction when he predicted that Continental Champion Kazuchika Okada would lose the Winner Takes All unification match against International Champion Kenny Omega.
Speaking on Grilling JR, the veteran said that AEW might be leaning towards putting Omega over instead of the Rainmaker.
"I don't know if I'd flip a coin, but I'd lean towards Omega winning, and not for any particular reason either. They got great chemistry. They've danced before. There's just no reason that match shouldn't be a show stealer. It's booked that way. It should deliver that way. If nothing else, if you're going to watch one match on the show, that'd be the one I'd pick out." [H/T: WrestlingInc.]
With JR now confirming his presence at All In, the excitement for All Elite Wrestling's biggest PPV of the year is now more palpable than ever.
