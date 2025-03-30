WWE could get Paige back before another popular star's return for the 1st time since 2011, speculates former champion (Exclusive)

WWE could be planning to sign Paige, as the former star herself has teased her potential return to the promotion. The Anti-Diva recently departed AEW. Former NWA Worlds Champion EC3 believes the company will sign Paige before Gail Kim returns to the promotion. Kim was the Head of Talent Relations at TNA and was recently let go from her position.

Saraya (FKA Paige) signed with WWE in 2011. She went on to become NXT Women's Champion and later the youngest Divas Champion on the main roster. However, her career suffered a major setback when she got injured in December 2017. Saraya was forced to retire from in-ring competition in 2018 and announced her retirement on RAW after WrestleMania 34 in 2018.

Speaking with Dr Chris on Sportskeeda Wrestling's The Wrestling Outlaws, EC3 questioned why WWE prevented Saraya from wrestling as she did well during her time with All Elite Wrestling. He further provided his thoughts on whether the promotion would let her go all out in the ring after her rumored return:

"I would just think it's a quicker, immediate turnaround, where if it's even in consideration, take some time to deliberate. As far as the concussions, like she's wrestled an AEW.I don't know why they prevented her from WWE. But obviously, we've seen Daniel Bryan come back. So I don't know if it's, like, a time limit thing or if there's, like, a more updated protocol that is utilized. But I would say her, for sure. If it's in the ring. If it's not, then I'm not quite sure. [5:20-6:06]

Check out the video below:

Former WWE star EC3 talks about the negative backlash Saraya received after leaving AEW

Many stars face negativity from the fans after leaving All Elite Wrestling. In the same episode, EC3 spoke about finding negative backlash online towards Saraya for departing the Jacksonville-based promotion. He slammed the fans for spreading it and shared his thoughts:

"Seemed like there was some negative backlash from the little bit I looked online towards her for leaving the bubble of AEW. And then if you leave, you are just therefore scorned and torn up and screamed at and pitchforks and wild torches and stuff." [1:32-1:56]

The fans will have to wait and see if Saraya makes her return to WWE in the upcoming months.

