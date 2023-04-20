WWE is "going to end up letting a bunch of guys go" after UFC merger, veteran says

WWE is likely to release several wrestlers in the aftermath of their merger with UFC, according to veteran wrestler John Morrison.

WWE's recent sale to Endeavor and upcoming merger with UFC may result in cost-cutting measures. The company's CEO Nick Khan aims to make the promotion more efficient and "lean and mean," with cost savings of up to $50 million expected.

During his appearance on MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani, John Morrison expressed his belief that a freeze on hiring is presently in place and that numerous wrestlers may be released as a result of the deal.

"I think there's a hiring freeze right now. I think they're going to end up letting a bunch of guys go. I think salaries are going to get cut. I'm really glad AEW is around to balance that out a little bit, because if they weren't, there would be no leverage, and nowhere else to go, and WWE and UFC would be this weird monopoly that just wrings the money out of the livelihood of the fighters and wrestlers and I always think that s*cks," Morrison said. [H/T - Fightful]

The impact of the sale and merger on WWE's roster is uncertain at this time, but it is expected that there will be some form of change.

John Morrison is presently a free agent and competes on the independent wrestling circuit.

Former WWE Champion congratulates John Morrison on debut boxing victory

Former Intercontinental Champion The Miz congratulated his former partner John Morrison on his victory in his debut boxing match. The duo were tag team partners before parting ways in 2009 and reuniting in 2020.

The A-Lister took to Twitter to praise Morrison's success in the boxing ring.

"Hell yeah. Let's go @TheRealMorrison," he wrote.

Morrison entered the world of boxing and emerged victorious in his debut match against Harley Morenstein at the Creator Clash 2 event held in Tampa. He has also challenged KSI, a well-known social media personality, following his win.

