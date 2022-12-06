"WWE was such a great role for me" - Former Smackdown GM airs disappointment over lack of opportunities under Tony Khan in AEW 

AEW personality Vickie Guerrero has been very busy as of late coaching the team of former Women's Champion Nyla Rose and rising star Marina Shafir. Vickie recently shared her thoughts on being a manager at Tony Khan's promotion.

Vickie Guerrero's first on-screen appearance in WWE was as general manager, dating Edge. Following that, she served as Dolph Ziggler's manager. After a lengthy absence from WWE television, she finally made an appearance on AEW in 2019 where she served as a guest commentator. She hasn't, though, appeared regularly on television.

In a recent interview with Pro Wrestling Illustrated, Guerrero discussed her illustrious career and her thoughts on managing in All Elite Wrestling.

Vickie said that she would like more chances to manage:

"WWE was such a great role for me. I learned so much being a manager. Coming to AEW, I wish I had more opportunities to be in a manager role. I would love to manage more. This is what I do, I’m a manager," said Guerrero. (H/T - Cultaholic)

She stated that she would love to play a cougar-type role in the Jacksonville-based promotion:

"But I’m gracious for what I’m able to do now. If I was asked to do more, I would love to. I would love to play the cougar on AEW. There’s just so many opportunities that you can only ask for and if it’s granted then, you know, I would be happy about that but for today, I’m very blessed. I work with two incredible ladies." (H/T - Cultaholic)

WWE legend pays tribute to Rhea Ripley at AEW Full Gear 2022

At Full Gear 2022, WWE Legend Vickie Guerrero wore what seemed to be Rhea Ripley's merchandise, and may have been a tribute to her.

The former RAW Women's Champion has "I'm your Mami" merchandise available to purchase as WWE Official Merchandise. Vickie Guerrero was wearing the same t-shirt as Nyla Rose and herself made their way to the ring.

Over the years, Vickie Guerrero has demonstrated her versatility. She currently has a contract with All Elite Wrestling and works closely with Marina Shafir and Nyla Rose.

What do you think about Vickie Guerrero taking on more managerial roles? Give us you thoughts in the comments section below.

