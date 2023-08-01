WWE Hall of Famer addresses one of AEW's biggest criticisms, says they "cannot discount" it

No wrestling company is 100% perfect, and AEW is no exception, given how brief the period of time has been since the company first started. But a WWE Hall of Famer has urged All Elite Wrestling not to ignore one of its biggest flaws.

One of the biggest talking points coming out of the July 26, 2023, edition of Dynamite was the state of the company's women's division. Following a match between Dr. Britt Baker D.M.D. and Taya Valkyrie that was panned by the live audience and fans online, a sign in the crowd reading 'Book The Women's Division Better' appeared on-screen.

The match led to a lot of discourse online about how Tony Khan has been unable to elevate the AEW women's division in the same way he has for the tag team and men's divisions since the company started in 2019.

During an exclusive interview with WrestleTalk, WWE Hall of Famer Jeff Jarrett spoke about the criticism that All Elite Wrestling has garnered in recent years. He admitted that while the company won't get everything right, they should at least take note of their flaws in order to improve.

“So as it relates to the AEW criticism, they’re gonna criticize it this week, and next week they could be universally praising it. So you have to take the yin and the yang, you have to take the good and the bad, and just kind of move through it. You cannot discount it. If you just completely sweep it under the rug, that doesn’t do your business any good. But you also have to learn how to filter it as well.” (H/T WrestleTalk)

All Elite Wrestling will be looking to shut those detractors down this week when Toni Storm defends her AEW Women's Championship against Hikaru Shida on the 200th episode of Dynamite.

Jeff Jarrett recently got physical on UK radio promoting AEW All In

At the time of writing, AEW All In at Wembley Stadium is just a few weeks away, and Jeff Jarrett recently went on a promotional tour around the United Kingdom to promote the show.

However, not all of his interviews went according to plan, as his interview on TalkSport ended up with the WWE Hall of Famer using his trusty guitar on the radio host.

The host wasn't just a standard broadcaster who happened to ask the wrong question, it was actually acclaimed British wrestling legend Grado, who made a passing remark about Jeff reminding him of his auntie. This led to Jarrett smashing his guitar over Grado's head.

Jeff and Grado have actually crossed paths twice before for Insane Championship Wrestling in Scotland. Once in a battle royale and another occasion being when Jarrett acted as a special referee during Grado's match with TNA legend James Storm in 2018.

