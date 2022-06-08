"It made me sick" - WWE Hall of Famer admits he wasn't a fan of MJF's AEW Dynamite promo 

Jake "The Snake" Roberts has admitted that he wasn't a fan of MJF's promo from last week's episode of AEW Dynamite when he took shots at Tony Khan.

MJF recently became the talk of the internet after no-showing a meet-and-greet prior to his AEW Double or Nothing match with Wardlow. Reports also stated he had been having disagreements with Tony Khan in regards to his pay. The 2-time Dynamite Diamond winner cut a promo on a recent episode of Dynamite to air his greivances.

Courtesy of his promo, The Salt of The Earth demanded to be fired from All Elite Wrestling. Discussing the topic on Diamond Dallas Page's podcast, DDP Snake Pit, Jake "The Snake" Roberts claimed that the promo made him sick. Roberts, who had been working with AEW alongside Lance Archer, said that he would've loved to see the locker room's reaction following the promo. He said:

“For me, it made me sick. It really did. I would love to see what the locker room is like. The bomb that he dropped is going to have repercussions with people.”

Roberts also wasn't a fan of MJF no-showing the meet-and-greet before Double or Nothing. He said that TK personally loves these types of signings and wants most of his AEW stars to be present. Roberts added:

“I couldn’t believe he no-showed a signing, man. It’s a big thing with Tony, he loves these signings, and he wants these guys there. And for me, you don’t miss stuff like that. This is your fans, your fanbase. These people paid to get in there and you no-showed?” [H/T:WrestlingInc]

Booker T recently compared MJF's AEW contract situation to AJ Styles and Samoa Joe

Booker T has also given his take on MJF's contract situation. According to the former WWE World Heavyweight Champion, the 26-year-old is currently in a spot similar to AJ Styles and Samoa Joe during their days in TNA. Booker T said:

“For me, it’s believable, because when I went to TNA, a lot of those guys went there and made a boatload of money off of TNA. Then you had those originals there like Samoa Joe, AJ Styles, and those guys would get the crumbs and those were the guys who were the backbone of that company."

It remains to be seen what the future has in store for MJF and if he will stay in All Elite Wrestling in the future or not.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far