WWE Hall of Famer on AEW Collision? Tony Khan has already held talks about a sensational return

One of the most celebrated things about AEW Collision, since it debuted on June 17th, has been the announce team, and it looks like a WWE Hall of Famer is set to return to the company on Saturday nights.

The man in question is Jim Ross, one of the greatest announcers in the history of wrestling, who has sadly had to sit out of all but one of AEW Collision's events due to suffering a nasty fall before the debut episode.

Jim Ross was meant to join broadcast colleagues Kevin Kelly and Nigel McGuinness during Collision main events but decided to step away from the limelight following the June 17th debut in order to get back to 100%.

During a recent edition of the "Grilling JR" podcast, it appears like JR might be ready to make his return. The Hall of Famer revealed that he has been talking to Tony Khan about when he could possibly come back to the company.

"Tony Khan and I have talked about what I'm going to do going forward, and it looks like I'll have a shot at getting back on Collision on Saturdays. That seems to be my destination, but that could change. I just know that it's going to be a huge lifestyle change for me because those shows are live on Saturday nights."

JR admitted that he will be making a huge sacrifice in his personal life by working Saturdays as he won't be able to watch or attend any Oklahoma Sooners Football games, but that hasn't stopped the legendary announcer from being any less excited about coming back to AEW Collision.

"I actually think Collision fits my skill set. If I could have called that CM Punk – Samoa Joe match, I'd have been happy as a three-peckered goat." [H/T Wrestling Inc]

This weekend's episode of AEW Collision looks set to be an eventful one

Despite the July 29th edition of Collision only being the seventh episode in the show, every episode has had at least one major talking point that has kept fans excited.

That trend looks to continue this week as AEW Collision has already got three huge matches booked, with one of them being a highly-anticipated title match.

FTR will defend the AEW Tag Team Championships against the team of MJF and Adam Cole, who have gone from bitter enemies to the best of friends in recent weeks, but will they co-exist?

Andrade El Idolo will take on House of Black's Buddy Matthews in a ladder match, where Andrade's mask will be suspended high above the ring. Also, Bullet Club Gold will be in trios action as they take on Action Andretti, Darius Martin, and the AAA Mega Champion El Hijo del Vikingo.

