WWE Hall of Famer on what AEW could have done differently with Sting’s retirement (Exclusive)

A certain WWE Hall of Famer has given his thoughts on Sting's retirement match earlier this month. He then continued by congratulating The Icon for his illustrious career. This would be Teddy Long.

AEW Revolution pay-per-view was built around the WWE Hall of Famer's retirement from wrestling. He defended the World Tag Team Championship along with Darby Allin in a Tornado Tag Team Match against The Young Bucks.

Teddy Long spoke about the match on the latest edition of The Wrestling Time Machine, hosted by Mac Davis, alongside Bill Apter. He revealed that he had not seen it as he did not watch AEW. Nonetheless, he congratulated Sting, even citing instances in the past when he worked with him. Long then talked about what he wished was done differently.

"I didn't see any of it. You know like I tell you, I don't watch AEW so I didn't see any of it. So I just want to say congratulations to Sting, because I had the opportunity to work with him when I first broke in. I was refereeing, I worked a lot of him and (Lex)Luger's matches, so I've known Sting for a long, long time. And always been one hell of a nice guy, so I just wish they would have did the retirement a little bit different, let him went out on his own," said Long.

He continued by saying that he wished Sting would have gone out on his own and that everything should have been simpler.

"He didn't need all that extra fanfare, you know what I mean? Just let him go out on his own and be his own star on that particular night, whatever. But congratulations to Sting, the rest of the world is certainly gonna miss you." [From 0:57-1:40]

The Undertaker says he and Sting could have had a final match in WWE

Following The Icon's retirement match, WWE legend The Undertaker spoke up about how they could have had a match if he hadn't called it quits yet.

In his Six Feet Under with Mark Calaway podcast, The Deadman mentioned how he could have made a return to the ring had Sting not retired. He cited how his body was in better condition now for this, but they missed the opportunity.

“Well, I mean, if Sting hadn’t retired, maybe. He ruined the whole thing. I got new knees and he went and had to go and retire. Oh my gosh, we’re going to get so much heat for that.”

Expand Tweet

Even with this not being with Sting, The Undertaker could end up returning to the ring for another bout with any WWE Superstar, but it remains to be seen who this could be.

If you use any quotes from here, please credit Sportskeeda and embed the exclusive YouTube video.

Jake Roberts explains why Sting is the most fortunate man on the planet

Poll : Do you think Sting's retirement match was done right? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion