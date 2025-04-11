WWE Hall of Famer apologizes for not knowing AEW's Swerve Strickland, defends Booker T

A WWE Hall of Famer defended Booker T in his ongoing controversy with Swerve Strickland. The legend also offered an apology for not knowing about Swerve.

WWE Hall of Famer Rikishi shared his thoughts on the controversy between Booker T and the top AEW star Swerve Strickland. The real-life beef between Swerve and Booker began with a recent back-and-forth of words regarding the racial treatment in the Stamford-based promotion.

The beef escalated after Swerve went on record to say, "F*** Booker T," after losing his AEW World Title match at Dynasty 2025. Meanwhile, speaking on his Off The Top podcast, Rikishi was asked about his take on the controversy. Rikishi first apologized for not knowing who Swerve is.

"I'm Sorry who's the guy? I am not aware. My apologies this is me, I don't watch too much of it you know." [From 36:34 - 36:44]

Rikishi further defended Booker T in the controversy, saying he was an advocate for Black generations.

"I got kids, I'm assuming this guy here is as young as my kids you know in early 30s or something. From the talks of it, he's like good worker otherwise he wouldn't be in that spot right? And so Booker T's man, anybody have problem with Booker T man that's the last guy meaning Booker's a loveable due. Booker's an advocate for a lot of the Black generations." [From 39:43 - 40:14]

WWE legend's reaction to Swerve Strickland insulting him after AEW Dynasty

After Swerve Strickland used the F word for WWE legend Booker T, following the main event of AEW Dynasty 2025, Booker had a mature take on it. Speaking on his Hall of Fame podcast, Booker gave Swerve the advice of not talking about anything else after the show.

“Woke up this morning and I wondered, why is my name trending? I see the video of Swerve Strickland saying, 'F Booker T' at the end of Dynasty. I'm not gonna even get upset about it. I'm going to give Swerve Strickland a little bit of advice, just a little bit. That advice would be, don't be talking about something other than the pay-per-view at the end of the night. That's the main event and the last thing people are going to remember."

Moreover, only time will tell if both Swerve and Booker T. manage to sort their beef out soon.

If taking quotes from the first half, credit the 'Off The Top podcast' and give H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for transcription.

