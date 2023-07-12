WWE Hall of Famer Arn Anderson reveals one thing that he has taught to a rising AEW star

WWE Hall of Famer Arn Anderson has a wealth of knowledge that even the more experienced members of the AEW roster could benefit from, but which All Elite Wrestling star was taught the most important lesson by him?

The answer is his own son Brock Anderson, who has been part of the AEW roster since 2021, when he was brought into The Nightmare Family. Since his debut, he has shared the ring with the likes of Adam Cole, Malakai Black, and FTR.

But with his dad being on the roster, he must have gained a lot of exclusive knowledge that other wrestlers don't have access to. Speaking on his podcast, "ARN," The Enforcer revealed the main thing he has taught his son.

"It's very important — besides doing all the other things — but No. 1: Learn how to work, It is the fibre of the business. Make people feel something for you one way or the other. He's never gonna have the genetics to be a great body guy, but he looks good. The kid's doing great for the number of matches he's had, but the main thing that I teach him is respect for everyone. Every single person that's came before him kept the business going." (H/T Wrestling Inc.)

Arn Anderson will have to find his son a new tag team partner in AEW

After a handful of impressive outings in 2022, Arn Anderson thought the best thing for Brock's career was to partner him up with someone who has had success as a tag team wrestler.

With that in mind, Arn picked Brian Pillman Jr. to be Brock's new tag team partner after the Varsity Blonds quietly went their separate ways in late 2022. However, it looks as if Brock will have to find a new partner, as Pillman Jr. is no longer a member of the AEW roster.

It was reported by PWInsider that Brian Pillman Jr.'s contract with AEW had expired and that he would not be re-signing with the company. He was later removed from the company's main roster page on their official website.

