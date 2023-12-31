WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix eyeing two top women in AEW

WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix has been a pioneer of women's wrestling for a long time and is always delighted to see this generation of ladies take it to the next level. Interestingly, she had set her eyes on watching a major title match on tonight's AEW Worlds End pay-per-view.

The title bout in question was between 'Timeless' Toni Storm and the incomparable Riho for the AEW Women's World Championship. Both women have been regarded among the top female stars of the Jacksonville-based promotion. Moreover, Riho won the opportunity to face Storm by defeating Saraya a few weeks ago on AEW Dynamite.

Riho, being the company's inaugural Women's World Champion, battled its current top dog, Toni Storm, to determine who would lead the charge forward for the women of All Elite Wrestling. This caught Beth Phoenix's attention, and The Glamazon took to X to state that she was very much looking forward to their title bout at World Ends.

"Really looking forward to #Riho vs #ToniStorm !" Phoenix wrote.

Beth Phoenix surely would have had a delight watching the huge title showdown at AEW's last show of the year as both women tore the house down. In the end, it was Toni Storm who connected with a DDT to claim the victory over Riho and retain her championship.

