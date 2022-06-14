"She can become literally one of the best" – WWE Legend Booker T makes a bold prediction about top AEW star

While AEW has a jam-packed roster, Booker T believes Tony Khan has already found a young gem in the business.

The gem in question is TBS Champion Jade Cargill. In recent months, Cargill has presented herself as arguably the most formidable wrestler in AEW's women's division. With a winning streak of 32-0, she has already laid waste to a large chunk of the division.

It isn't just her streak that makes her great, however. On the Reality of Wrestling podcast, Booker T pointed out the specific factors that make Cargill a potential big player:

“From a psychology standpoint, if she can figure that out, which is not something that’s really easy to do at all where she can actually go out and know how to feel in that match as opposed to just going through the motions because she knows what she has in her head, she can become literally one of the best that we’ve ever seen in the business, because she’s already got one half already out of the way. She looks better than everybody. So if she could get the other side right, she could go down as truly one of the best.” (H/T: Rajah.com)

You can check out the full podcast here:

While Cargill certainly has what it takes to reach the top, fans must stay tuned to see how her run in AEW progresses.

AEW star Jade Cargill's match was criticized recently

Although Booker T thinks highly of the TBS Champion, her last match against Anna Jay was slammed by Disco Inferno.

The former WCW Cruiserweight Champion has always been a harsh critic of AEW. Following the Double or Nothing pay-per-view, Disco slammed Cargill's rematch with Anna Jay. He called out multiple missed spots and said it was "the worst match on the show."

As Jade Cargill's streak continues, fans eagerly await a strong opponent who can take down the force of nature. Only time will tell if the recent addition of Athena will prove a hiccup in the TBS Champion's journey.

What did Bret Hart think of AEW doing a tournament to honor his brother? We asked the Hitman here.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far